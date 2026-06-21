Mick Abel Injury Setback Is the Latest Blow to the Twins

Mick Abel, who appeared set to return to the Minnesota Twins' starting rotation, will not be returning after suffering a setback, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale Jr.

"Mick Abel had a setback with his recovery after his 20-pitch bullpen session Friday and won’t return from the IL this week," Nightengale Jr. reported Saturday evening. "He will undergo an MRI when the team returns to Minnesota."

Abel was placed on the injured list on April 20 with right elbow inflammation. He didn't begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul until June 10. Still, everything was looking good after he fanned five and allowed just two hits in three scoreless innings on June 10, followed by his June 16 performance in which he struck out five while allowing one run on two hits in five innings.

If Abel winds up missing another month or two, it will keep the pressure on the Twins as they fight to stay in contention in the playoff race. Entering play Saturday night, the Twins were 4 1/2 games behind Cleveland for first place in the AL Central, and 2 1/2 games out of the third and final wild-card spot.

Pablo Lopez is out for the season. Bailey Ober and Abel are on the injured list. Simeon Woods Richardson was traded to the Blue Jays after struggling in 10 starts. While Ober could be back within a couple of weeks, the Twins are still forced to rely heavily on Joe Ryan and Taj Bradley, while hoping for the best from the likes of Connor Prielipp, Zebby Matthews, and Mike Parades.

Ryan has blossomed into a staff ace with a 2.99 ERA in 2026. His earned-run average ranks 16th among qualified starters in the majors, and seventh in the American League. He's on track to earn a second consecutive All-Star selection.

Bradley has been the second-best starter on the team, although he's surrendered 17 earned runs in his last 19 2/3 innings. His ERA has jumped from 2.77 to 4.14 over his last four starts.