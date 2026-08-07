Joe Ryan Injury Is Crushing Blow to Twins' Playoff Push

The Minnesota Twins have full faith that they are capable of reaching the playoffs. They put that confidence on display during the trade deadline.

Rather than selling, the Twins added right-hander Dean Kremer to reinforce the rotation and followed that by reinforcing the bullpen with Jeff Hoffman and A.J. Minter.

The front office doubled down that their biggest weakness was pitching and put its faith in the existing offense.

Just a few days later, the club suffered a blow that it likely cannot afford. Of course, there is never a good time or a good injury but this one stings.

Joe Ryan is headed to the 15-day injured list after an exam resulted in a diagnosis of a mild left glute strain. It is encouraging that the injury wasn’t more severe, but there also has not been a timeline announced for his return.

For a team that is solid in the race for the division and a Wild Card berth, the timing really couldn’t be worse.

Ryan Is Minnesota’s Rotation Leader

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most important pitcher on the Twins team so far this year has been Ryan. He’s now 30 and owns a 3.65 ERA with 138 strikeouts this year over 125.2 innings of work. Ryan has trotted out to the mound 23 times as the Twins starter this campaign.

When Pablo Lopez was lost for the season with an elbow injury, it was Ryan’s time to shine.

His last seven starts certainly haven’t been his best and maybe this was due to a lingering injury. While his stats weren’t what the team hoped, he was providing valuable starts every fifth day. Now that stability is gone, at least temporarily.

Now, looking back at the trade deadline, the acquisition of Kremer and Hoffman suddenly looks a lot more like necessities rather than a luxury.

Those moves will be tested sooner rather than later as the club tries to stay relevant in the playoff conversation.

Injuries Continue To Challenge Twins

Pitcher Pablo Lopez | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ryan is just one more addition to an already lengthy list of injuries this team has suffered in 2026.

Lopez is out for the season with elbow surgery. David Festa is also scheduled to miss the remainder of the year with shoulder and thoracic outlet syndrome procedures. Cole Sands’ campaign was ended for the year when he had to have elbow surgery. Anthony Banda is also ruled out for the remainder of the year after he had to have a torn lat repaired.

The Twins recently lost Byron Buxton, who is still watching from the sidelines with a right hip strain. One of their top prospects, Emmanuel Rodriguez, is trying to find his way back through a rehab assignment.

Whew. That’s a lot of season-ending injuries. Yet, Minnesota has remained right in the hunt for the American League Central and Wild Card races.

Every Game Matters

Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, Ryan’s injury could have been much worse, and there’s no doubt the team is thankful that it was a mild one. The bottom line is that Minnesota has some time and could get its ace back in time to keep the team going.

The timing of the entire situation is critical though.

Entering Friday’s games, the Twins are just three games behind the first-place Chicago White Sox in the AL Central.

Minnesota’s schedule over the next several weeks is going to feature some challenges including the Orioles, Phillies, Braves and Padres. Then come some crucial matchups starting with the White Sox and the Tigers. Those could determine whether or not the Twins see October baseball.

Until Ryan is able to return, everyone else is going to have to step up. Kremer will likely be counted on to provide quality innings. Hoffman and Minter could be ask to shoulder a bigger load out of the bullpen.

Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee, Matt Wallner, and Trevor Larnach, along with the rest of the lineup, are going to have to up their game, and they need to do that anyway, so maybe this is just really good inspiration.

The goal hasn’t changed. The Twins are just going to have to work towards it without their ace for a minute.