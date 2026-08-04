Minnesota Twins Extended Their Playoff Window at Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Twins managed to strengthen their current roster without abandoning the future.

Entering Tuesday, the 56–57 Twins sat only four games behind the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central. Minnesota strengthened its pitching staff by acquiring Tommy Nance, A.J. Minter, Dean Kremer and Jeff Hoffman, surrendering prospects and taking on additional payroll to support a postseason push.

Two of those additions came with control beyond 2026

More Than Hired Guns

Jeff Hoffman throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoffman is under contract through 2027, when he is owed approximately $12.7 million. The Toronto Blue Jays will reportedly cover $3.75 million of that salary, reducing Minnesota’s commitment while giving it a proven late-inning option for another season.

On the mound, he has posted a 3.94 ERA over 48 innings, but his underlying metrics suggest potential positive regression. A 38.1% chase rate, 37.8% whiff rate, and 34.9% strikeout rate all sit in the upper percentiles, while his 3.33 xERA sits below his actual mark, indicating he may have been somewhat unlucky in run prevention. If a change of scenery helps stabilize the results, Minnesota could be getting an elite strikeout reliever at a discount for both the present and the next two seasons.

Kremer is also controllable through arbitration in 2027 before becoming eligible for free agency. While the surface 6.50 ERA through seven starts looks alarming, his 4.93 xERA points to a more stable underlying profile, one closer to a back-end starter than a collapsing rotation piece. Given his track record of providing innings and flashes of mid-rotation effectiveness in previous seasons, Minnesota is betting that there is still a usable, if unspectacular, arm here rather than a short-term rental who would walk after October.

That does not automatically make either move a success. Hoffman still has to steady a bullpen that has lacked a reliable late-inning structure, while Kremer needs to show that his uneven season is a temporary setback rather than the start of a longer downturn.

Even so, both pitchers are under team control beyond this year, which makes the approach easier to justify. A rental-heavy deadline would have forced a sub-.500 team to win immediately; if Minnesota missed, the prospects would be gone and most of the acquisitions would leave with them.

Hoffman and Kremer can instead remain part of the solution in 2027. Team control cannot turn a missed postseason into a successful season or excuse an overpay, but it prevents one disappointing finish from rendering the entire deadline meaningless.

The Twins acquired pitching for the current race while giving themselves another season to realize the value of those moves.