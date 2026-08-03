Twins Bet Big on Blue Jays All-Star Reliever Jeff Hoffman

After walk-off heroics early last week pushed the Minnesota Twins into the .500 category and firmly into the AL playoff race, the front office made it clear that they were looking to make improvements on their roster this trade deadline.

That being said, the Twins started things off early as their first acquisition came a few days ago when they picked up A.J. Minter from the New York Mets. Then, less than a day later, they went after starter Dean Kremer, who is no longer pitching for the Baltimore Orioles, to add some depth at the bottom of the rotation.

Now, in the final minutes before the deadline came to a close, after being eerily quiet all day, the office made a push for one of the best arms in the game in the last couple of months: Jeff Hoffman from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The return for Jeff Hoffman, sources tell me & @ShiDavidi



Dasan Hill

John Klein

Dameury Pena

250k in international cap space — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 3, 2026

Hoffman was a monumental piece to the success that the Blue Jays found in last year's playoffs, when they came inches from winning the World Series. He provides big strikeout power while keeping runs off the board, and his postseason experience will be huge.

According to multiple Blue Jays' beat writers, Mitch Bannon and Ben Nicholson-Smith, the Twins are giving up Dasan Hill, John Klein, and Dameury Pena, as well as some international cap space. Minnesota wants to win this season, and that is what they are betting on, and will have Hoffman until he is a free agent in 2028.

The Twins were adamant that they wanted reinforcements for their bullpen, and they did not come up short with this one.

A Deeper Look at What Hoffman Brings to the Table

Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Fenway Park | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoffman is a big strikeout guy with the lone downfall being that he doesn't hold runners on the bags very well. However, that doesn't happen very often, and don't let his near 4.00 ERA on the season fool you; Hoffman has only allowed two runs in his last 15 innings of work.

Then, there is his playoff experience, last season specifically. The Blue Jays used him in 10 different games during their run because his stuff is nasty and they trusted him. He posted a 1.46 ERA throughout his time on the bump in the playoffs and came so close to taking home a World Series ring.

The Twins offense is explosive and sure fun to watch, but it is defense that wins championships, and their defense just got a whole lot better.