Blue Jays Trade Jeff Hoffman to the Minnesota Twins

The Toronto Blue Jays have not shied away from making massive moves during the 2026 trade deadline. On Monday, the Blue Jays have now completed four trades.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Blue Jays are sending reliever Jeff Hoffman to the Minnesota Twins. Per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, Toronto is receiving left-handed pitcher Dasan Hill, right-handed pitcher John Klein, and infielder Dameury Pena.

Another Blue Jay on the Move

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman pitches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoffman was one of several Blue Jays players who were potential trade targets. After being given another chance to secure the closer role, the veteran got off to a shaky start in 2026. Eventually, Louis Varland took over as the closer.

Hoffman made it clear he wanted to stay in Toronto, but the Blue Jays have been on a selling spree on Monday.

Hoffman has posted a 3.94 ERA over 51 appearances. He had a solid July, allowing two earned runs with 14 strikeouts. The 33-year-old will be a solid addition to the Twins' bullpen.

Hoffman was a key piece of Toronto's run to the World Series, but many will remember when he allowed the game-tying home run in game seven of the Fall Classic. Perhaps a change of scenery is the best path forward for the veteran reliever.

The Blue Jays got a solid haul for Hoffman. Hill is Minnesota's seventh-ranked prospect, and Klein is the 17th-ranked player in the system.

Hill is a 20-year-old starting pitcher who’s posted a 5.80 ERA over 16 starts. He’s struck out 77 hitters, but command has been a struggle. He’s walked 77 over his first two seasons in the minor leagues.

Klein made three relief appearances with Minnesota. He surrendered three hits and a home run over 4.1 innings.

Pena has posted impressive numbers in High-A ball. He has a .300 batting average with 101 hits.

After the Soriano trade, Toronto took some hits in its farm system, so acquiring three players for Hoffman is a welcome sight for Blue Jays fans. They parted ways with their shortstop Arjun Nimmala, one of the top prospects in the system.

Toronto has had a busy trade deadline. They've traded Daulton Varsho, Kevin Gausman, and Adam Macko, and a few prospects. They've acquired Spencer Arrighetti, Jose Soriano, and Josh Smith. It's been an impressive day for Ross Atkins and company.