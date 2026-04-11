Royce Lewis to Miss Time With Early-Season IL Stint

The Twins are placing Royce Lewis in the 10-day injured list (IL) with a left-knee sprain, according to multiple reports on Friday night.

Tough loss for the Twins followed by tough news. Royce Lewis is headed to the IL with a left knee sprain. So is Cody Laweryson with a right forearm strain. — Audra Martin (@Audra_Martin) April 11, 2026

Lewis reportedly suffered the injury during a swing in the eighth inning of Minnesota's 3-1 win over the Tigers on Thursday. He finished that game 1-4 with one strikeout. He reported soreness on Friday before undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging exam during pregame batting practice. He'll now spend 10 days on the IL.

Lewis has had an up-and-down start to the season with a .222 batting average, 2 home runs and 8 RBIs in 12 games. He reached base in 10 of those games. Twins fans are well aware of his injury history, and this will be his first stint on the IL in 2026.

Minnesota is also placing reliever Cody Laweryson on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain. He has appeared in five games this season, recording a 4.26 ERA with eight strikeouts in 6.1 innings of relief.

The Twins are recalling Ryan Kreidler and Andrew Morris from St. Paul in corresponding moves. Kreidler joined Minnesota as a free agent in the offseason after four years in Detroit. Morris was a fourth-round pick by the franchise in 2022. Neither player has appeared in a big-league game this season.

The Twins snapped a four-game winning streak on Friday night in Toronto. They will look to get back in the winning column with a mid-afternoon start