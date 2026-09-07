Minnesota Twins Need to Find More Playing Time for Gabriel Gonzalez

The Twins recalled OF Gabriel Gonzalez from AAA St. Paul when Byron Buxton was placed on the IL last weekend. Since the recall, Gonzalez has made just one start for the Twins, coming Saturday against the White Sox. It's essential for the Twins to find out what they have in Gonzalez coming down the stretch.

Should Gonzalez get some starts?

Minnesota Twins right fielder Gabriel Gonzalez. Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's going to be tough for the Twins to fit Gonzalez into their lineup with all the outfielders they are carrying on their roster, and Buxton's intentions to return before the end of the season, if he is physically able.

Still, it makes little sense for the Twins to have Gonzalez on their roster and keep him on the bench. They need to find out if he could be a legitimate member of their organization long-term, and the only way they can accomplish that is by giving him some playing time, as they've given to Walker Jenkins.

The hardest part, and the same goes for Jenkins, or even Kaelen Culpepper, is that the Twins still feel that they are in a wild-card card hunt. With three games left against both the Tigers and the Guardians in the coming days, there is still a chance, even if it's slim. Playing rookies has a huge risk because nobody really knows how they will perform in a big spot.

Still, it's important that the Twins see what they have in Gonzalez because even if he does not have a future in the Twins organization, they need to give him a runway to show what he has. Another team might see how he performs in a backup outfield role and try to trade for him; the Twins can gain assets back for the future. Even if they don't intend to trade him, they need to see if he can play. The last thing the Twins should want is to hold onto a player that they won't use in the future.

The question for the Twins now is should they play for 2026 or the future? That question should be answered by the end of the week. If the Twins have a good week and are going into the series against the Yankees and have a legit chance to make the postseason, like are less than three games back, the regulars should be in the lineup. If not, that's the time to play the kids and see what you have in store.