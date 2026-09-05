Twins Shake Up Lineup as Taj Bradley Faces White Sox

The Twins would like to right the ship on Saturday against the White Sox and keep their slim postseason hopes alive. They will need to beat the AL Central leaders in order to do that, something that's been a tough task in the second half.

For the Twins, it will be RHP Taj Bradley. This season, Bradley is 10-6 with a 3.85 ERA. Some bad news for Bradley and the Twins is that he's struggled with the White Sox in his career, posting a 10.47 ERA in 16 1/3 innings of work. It's not exactly what you want when you're looking to avoid a series loss against a playoff team.

For the White Sox, it will be LHP Anthony Kay. This season, Kay is 9-7 with a 4.28 ERA. Kay has only faced the White Sox once in his career, pitching six innings and giving up one earned run.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CT at Rate Field.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall -- RF Kaelen Culpepper -- SS Ryan Jeffers -- C Josh Bell -- DH Royce Lewis -- 1B Kody Clemens -- 2B Brooks Lee -- 3B Gabriel Gonzalez -- LF Ryan Kreidler -- CF

Lineup Notes

Kaelen Culpepper is hitting second today, the highest he's hit at the MLB level this season.

Walker Jenkins, who's been struggling at the plate since hitting his first career home run, is out of the Twins lineup on Saturday. Ryan Kreidler gets the start in center field

Gabriel Gonzalez will get his first start in the Twins lineup this season.

Matchups to Watch

Minnesota Twins third baseman Brooks Lee. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Teel vs. Taj Bradley

Noted above was the struggles Bradley has with the Chicago lineup, and one of the players he has a big issue with is Kyle Teel. In his career, Teel is five for seven with a double and three RBIs. Teel is just coming off the IL, so he could be getting the rust off offensively, which should be the hope for Bradley.

Andrew Benintendi vs. Taj Bradley

Andrew Benintendi is a Twins killer. It seems like he's putting up MVP numbers against every Twins pitcher, and Bradley is no different. In nine at-bats, Benintendi has three hits and two walks. Holding Benintendi down is another big key to the Twins' potential success Saturday.

Brooks Lee vs. Anthony Kay

Brooks Lee has had a good week for the Twins, and that needs to continue Saturday. He has a hit and a walk in three at-bats against Kay in his career, so he's handled him a bit in the past, even though he's struggled against left-handed pitching this season, posting a .599 OPS against southpaws.