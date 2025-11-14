Twins round out new-look 2026 coaching staff under Derek Shelton

The Minnesota Twins have finalized new manager Derek Shelton's first coaching staff with the organization. Minnesota announced three new additions to Shelton's coaching staff on Friday, with Mark Hallberg joining as bench coach, Keith Beauregard as hitting coach, and Toby Gardenhire as the MLB field coordinator.

Hallberg, 39, joins the Twins after six seasons on the San Francisco Giants coaching staff, most recently as first base coach for the past two seasons. He also served as third base coach during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, and before that he spent two seasons with the Giants' Short-Season A Salem-Keizer club. Hallberg played five seasons of minor league ball in the Arizona Diamondbacks system, reaching the Triple-A level in 2010 and 2011 before retiring.

As a younger, relatively unknown name, Hallberg is an intriguing hire as the Twins' top assistant coach under Shelton (who was once Rocco Baldelli's bench coach in Minnesota). Ironically, the Twins' most recent bench coach, Jayce Tingler, is headed from the Twins to the Giants to work under new San Francisco manager Tony Vitello.

The Twins reportedly had some interest in hiring Yankees hitting coach James Rowson as their bench coach after he finished as the runner-up to Shelton in their managerial hiring process, but Rowson will remain in New York.

Beauregard comes over to Minnesota after spending the previous three seasons with the Detroit Tigers in the same role. He was applauded for his work with several young stars the Tigers have built around, though it remains unclear why Detroit parted ways with the 42-year-old following the 2025 season.

Gardenhire has been promoted to the major league staff for the first time in his career after spending eight seasons coaching various levels in the Twins' farm system. He spent the previous five seasons managing at Triple-A St. Paul. He also managed one season in Single-A Fort Myers (2019) and one for Single-A Cedar Rapids (2018). During his time as a MiLB manager, he had a 508-488 (.510) record. Gardenhire played seven seasons in the Twins' farm system and is the se son of Twins Hall of Fame manager Ron Gardenhire.

Hallberg, Beauregard, and Gardenhire join LaTroy Hawkins (bullpen coach), Mike Rabelo (assistant bench coach), and Grady Sizemore (first base coach) as new coaches for the 2026 season. Trevor Amicone (assistant hitting coach), Ramon Borrego (third base coach), Pete Maki (pitching coach), Luis Ramirez (assistant pitching coach), and Rayden Sierra (assistant hitting coach) are all holdovers from the previous staff.

Introducing our 2026 coaching staff! pic.twitter.com/O0I2GyC49T — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) November 14, 2025

