Twins’ Josh Bell Becoming Offensive Force at Perfect Time

It is somewhat hard to even fathom how embarrassing, for lack of a better word, the American League has been this year, which is why the final wild card spot is a team three games under .500 going into Tuesday night's action.

That being said, there are quite a few teams that are in the hunt for that last playoff slot, one of which is the Minnesota Twins, who bet big at the trade deadline with some key additions to their pitching staff, but a bat could have done them some good.

However, the team's designated hitter Josh Bell is really coming up in the clutch as the Twins try to keep their head above water in something of a brutal stretch that they have had this month, as the competition has been steep.

Josh Bell gets all of this one! 🔔 pic.twitter.com/irXQJMd6kq — Twins.TV (@twinstv) August 18, 2026

Minnesota needed some slug from their hitters, and Bell is providing that monumentally, which is highlighted by his 17th homer of the year against the Atlanta Braves early in the game Tuesday. Bell hit a two-run, 435-foot home run to take an early lead with a series victory on the line.

Ultimately, he is just keeping pace with how things have gone for him as of late.

Bell Coming Up Huge in Last 15 Games

Twins designated hitter Josh Bell (56) hits a home run Credit: Jeff Hanisch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over his last 30 games, Bell has been getting better and better, slashing .279/.355/.432, boasting one of the best bats on the team, but he is rapidly trending upward at just the right time, as his previous 15 games show huge increases.

.364/.435/.618

1.053 OPS

4 Home Runs

13 RBI

7 Drawn Walks

20 Hits

11 Runs Scored

Bell continues to give quality at-bats as he has only struck out a measly six times in 55 at-bats throughout that span. After his two-run shot Tuesday evening in the first inning against the Braves, he has extended his on-base streak to 21 games. Wow.

The next couple of weeks will tell the tale of the rest of the year. They have to go to California to face both the San Diego Padres and the Athletics before taking on a pair of division rivals, as they will face the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers at home at the end of the month.

Will Minnesota claw its way into a playoff spot or will the season be lost? Only time will tell, but if Bell keeps it going the way he has, then surely the Twins will still be in the race.