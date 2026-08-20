Twins May Have Found an Unexpected Long-Term Answer in Their Bullpen

In 2025, Yoendrys Gómez was designated for assignment by three different teams, converted to a starter for the final weeks of the season, and traded again this offseason. After another trip to the waiver wire, the Twins picked up the young right-hander. He’s since become one of the most dominant closers in baseball.

Now, with the Twins holding the final AL Wild Card spot, Gómez will look to continue his late-inning dominance in the biggest games of the season. But given the prior track record of Gómez coming into the season, it’s fair to say that some regression could be coming.

What Changed About Gómez?

Aug 19, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Yoendrys Gomez (94) celebrates with catcher Victor Caratini (37) the win over the Atlanta Braves after the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins claimed Gómez from the Tampa Bay Rays. Since he was claimed, Gómez has converted 18 out of 18 saves and has posted a 1.85 ERA in 39.0 innings of work. In that time, opponents are putting up a .563 OPS against them and have struck out 39 times.

Gómez’ pitch mix changed from 2025 to 2026 in a pretty drastic way. The most significant change was the elimination of the curveball that he threw 14% of the time last season. That seems to have compounded into Gómez using his fastball 46% of the time compared to just 33% of the time last season. He also upped the usage of his slider, sweeper (especially against left-handed batters), and cutter, according to Statcast.

A breakdown of Yoendrys Gómez' change in pitch mix. | Baseball Savant

Gómez has also lowered his arm angle in 2026 from 34° in 2025 to 31° this season. The change in arm angle, especially with the change in pitch usage, helps to create deception for opposing batters. It becomes noticeable watching his outings that batters look a bit off-balance against him, officially when he can’t pick up his stuff.

Could Regression Be Coming?

Aug 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Yoendrys Gómez (94) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most important games of the Twins season are now. Every game matters with a postseason spot hanging in the balance.

It’s hard for a closer to be perfect in any given season, and some regression for Gómez could be on the horizon.

According to Statcast, Gómez’ expected ERA this season is 5.02, which ranks in the 15th percentile. Gómez is also giving up a 44.1% hard-hit rate to batters. Both of those underlying metrics should be very concerning to the Twins and their fans.

The more concerning thing with the hard-hit rate is last season, Gomez was above league average in terms of suppressing hard contact, with batters only recording a 37.4% hard-hit rate. That is a big drop off, though it seems to be leading to better surface results.

To break this down a bit further, at any point Gómez, like most relievers in the sport, can blow up. The last thing the Twins can afford is a bunch of blown saves in the next 30 games as they aim for October. It’s fair that, given how strong Gómez has performed this season, he stays the course and continues to put up 0s. That should be the hope for the Twins and their fans going forward.