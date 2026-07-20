The One Move the Twins Must Make Before the Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Twins entered the second half of the season just four games behind the division leaders, the Chicago White Sox, in the American League Central. While there are several areas that could use improvement within the Twins, one sticks out as a priority.

If the Twins were forced to choose just one area to improve, it should be starting pitching.

The offense has pulled its weight and kept the team in the hunt for the postseason games. The pitching staff, however, has had its challenges. Overcoming injuries has been a challenge and left the rotation with more questions than answers.

Twins Have Enough Offense to Stay Competitive

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries play a big part in baseball, as sad of a story as that is, and the Twins have not been immune. They have played much of the season without a healthy roster.

Byron Buxton has been dangerous when healthy, but he is currently on the injured list. He has hit 25 home runs with an elite .903 OPS and then hip impingement took him off the lineup. His expected return date is nearly here, and both the team and fans are anxiously awaiting the announcement of his healthy return.

Ryan Jeffers has returned from his time on the IL and can boast of a .941 OPS, while Trevor Larnach has also been on top of his game, posting a .821 OPS. Kody Clemens has contributed 18 home runs, Brooks Lee has 51 RBI and Josh Bell has been impressive with 13 home runs and 60 RBI.

Royce Lewis should be joining the team again after being day-to-day with hamstring tightness. If Buxton and Lewis can get back in the lineup, Minnesota gets a big offensive boost.

Hard Hit Rotation

American League Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately the pitching staff cannot tell the same story.

Pablo Lopez was out before the season started. His elbow surgery removed an ace from the expected rotation. David Festa is still suffering from shoulder issues and no timetable for return has been announced.

Mick Abel has also undergone elbow surgery and won’t be contributing during the stretch.

There are several rehabbing from the IL, including Connor Prielipp, Marco Raya, and Cole Sands. But, none are available right now.

Joe Ryan has been outstanding. He is posting a 2.85 ERA and Taj Bradley has been a great complement at the top of the rotation. Bailey Ober has been stabilizing things as well but beyond those, Minnesota is lacking.

Adding another dependable starter would strengthen the rotation and reduce the workload on a stressed bullpen.

Division Still Up for Grabs

The roster doesn’t need an overhaul, and the Twins are not in a dire situation. They just simply need to take advantage of an opportunity.

At 49-51 currently, the Twins trail by only four games. There is no runaway favorite in the division race. Adding a reliable veteran starter who is capable of going long into games could give this team a legitimate chance to make a strong second-half push.

Rather than going for a big-hitting bat, Minnesota needs to focus its efforts surrounding the deadline on the position that could have the biggest impact. That is starting pitching.

One starter could change the course of the season.