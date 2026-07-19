Byron Buxton Remains Out of Lineup as Twins Settle Cubs Series

Every day that goes by without Byron Buxton is a day that the Minnesota Twins potentially fall behind in the playoff hunt.

Buxton remained on the injured list on Sunday as the Twins posted their lineup ahead of their game with the Chicago Cubs. The Twins (49-50) are hanging in there in the AL playoff hunt. They are three games out of the AL Central lead, which is shared by the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians. They are also just a game out of the final AL wild card berth.

But they’re missing Buxton’s power and leadership in the lineup, even though they’ve won seven of their last 10 games, most of which have been without him. The Twins moved Buxton to the injured list on July 7 with a right hip strain. He’s continued baseball activities while in Chicago this weekend.

Twins Lineup for Sunday, July 19

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Ryan Jeffers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the Twins’ lineup for Sunday’s game with the Cubs.

LF Austin Martin

C Ryan Jeffers

DH Josh Bell (S)

2B Royce Lewis

1B Victor Caratini

RF Kody Clemens

CF Luke Keaschall

3B Brooks Lee (S)

SS Ryan Kriedler

It’s a lineup that skews to the right as the Twins face Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga. He is 5-8 with a 4.17 ERA this season. The Twins are starting right-hander Zebby Matthews, who is 4-6 with a 4.57 ERA.

Luke Keaschall is in Buxton’s spot in center field. In 93 games this season he’s slashed .263/.351/.353 with four home runs and 28 RBI. Those are solid numbers for an everyday outfielder. But there are not in Buxton’s league and it’s why he’s missed in the lineup.

Before he went on the IL, he was slashing .271/.328/.575 with 25 home runs and 45 RBI in 75 games. He has hit 191 career home runs and hit at least 20 home runs in three of his last five seasons. He’s also hit at least 10 home runs in 10 different campaigns. It’s what has led him to earn an AL Silver Slugger, a Gold Glove, a Platinum Glove and three All-Star Game appearances.

It’s also why he remains a consistently talked-about trade piece for the Twins. Even at 32 years old, with his production, there are several contending teams that would take on the final two years of his seven-year, $100 million deal.

But with the Twins now contending in an average AL playoff race, Buxton is more valuable to Minnesota on the field than in the trade market. He also has a no-trade clause and has expressed his desire to remain in Minnesota.