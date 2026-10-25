Pablo Lopez’s Recovery Update Gives Twins a Reason to Keep Their Rotation Depth

The Minnesota Twins received an encouraging reminder about their 2027 rotation this weekend. Pablo Lopez remained a possible early-season addition after a year lost to elbow surgery.

The Twins should welcome that outlook without treating his return as a completed transaction. Bobby Nightengale reported Saturday that Lopez hoped to receive clearance around the beginning of March. That would leave a limited window to prepare for the regular schedule.

Minnesota’s offseason decisions should reflect both possibilities: Lopez could restore an established starter to the staff, or his preparation could require more time. Trading away useful innings before that distinction becomes clearer would increase the cost of a setback.

A Return Target Still Leaves Work Ahead

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB’s Sept. 27 update projected November mound work. That remains a target, rather than a completed milestone.

The sequence matters when evaluating the Twins’ rotation contract picture. Lopez, Joe Ryan, Dean Kremer, and Bailey Ober could all reach free agency after 2027. Their overlapping timelines created a reason to consider trades, extensions, and opportunities for younger pitchers.

However, a contract calendar cannot establish how many dependable starts will be available next spring.

A pitcher returning from surgery must progress through throwing work and demonstrate that he can recover between outings. The Twins should let their medical staff determine those steps rather than build an offseason plan around a date mentioned in October.

That does not mean Lopez’s progress lacked value. An early return would improve the club’s choices considerably. It could reduce the need for an outside starter and allow younger pitchers to advance at a suitable pace.

The distinction is between preparing for that outcome and spending the innings before they exist.

Make Any Trade Clear a Higher Bar

Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota can still listen on a starter. Keeping every pitcher regardless of the return would ignore opportunities to improve other positions.

The threshold should be a deal that strengthens the overall roster enough to justify the additional pitching uncertainty. Moving an established arm simply because Lopez appears on a projected depth chart would fall short.

The club also should preserve opportunities for Connor Prielipp, Zebby Matthews and other young pitchers. Development does not require promising each candidate a rotation job before spring training. Competition and available innings can coexist, especially when one veteran is returning from a lengthy absence.

If Lopez progresses smoothly, the Twins could reassess their surplus with better information. If his timetable changes, retaining depth would help prevent a routine rehabilitation adjustment from becoming an immediate roster emergency.

His latest update supplied a reason for optimism. Minnesota should use that optimism to expand its choices while keeping a workable alternative in place.