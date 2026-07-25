Playing Center Field for Twins Carries Extra Weight in Franchise History

In Minnesota, center field is where three generations of Twins fans learned what a franchise cornerstone looks like.

The Twins’ Kirby Puckett jersey giveaway this weekend offers a timely reminder of the standard attached to the position. Puckett, Torii Hunter and Byron Buxton played in different eras, but each combined elite athleticism with the personality and presence required to become one of Minnesota’s most recognizable players.

Puckett was the one who set the standard. He spent his entire 12-year career with the Twins, producing a .318/.360/.477 slash line with 2,304 hits, 207 home runs and 1,085 RBIs. He earned 10 consecutive All-Star selections, six Gold Glove Awards and six Silver Slugger Awards before retinal damage abruptly ended his career after 1995.

His numbers and accolades made him a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But his October performances made him a Minnesota icon.

Puckett helped lead the Twins to their only two World Series championships in 1987 and 1991. His defining performance came in Game 6 of the 1991 World Series, when he robbed Ron Gant of an extra-base hit before hitting an 11th-inning walk-off home run to force Game 7.

Hunter Carried the Standard Forward

Minnesota Twins former player Torii Hunter gives his Twins Hall of Fame speech before the game against the Cleveland Indians. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter inherited the position while building his own identity through power, spectacular defense and emotional leadership.

The first-round pick spent 12 of his 19 Major League campaigns with Minnesota and hit a franchise-leading 214 home runs as a center fielder. Hunter won seven Gold Glove Awards with the Twins and helped the club capture four American League Central titles from 2002 through 2006, emerging as one of the central figures on teams that restored meaningful baseball to Minnesota after eight consecutive losing years.

His influence became especially clear when he returned for his final campaign in 2015. Hunter worked closely with young outfielders Aaron Hicks and Byron Buxton, passing down lessons he had learned from Puckett earlier in his career.

“I’ll work out with them and evaluate what they’re doing right and what they’re doing wrong,” Hunter said to MLB.com at the time.

Hicks had already sought Hunter’s advice for years and planned to continue leaning on him after they became teammates. Hunter’s return provided a direct connection between Puckett’s era and the young center fielders expected to carry the position and its history forward.

Buxton Is the Current Torchbearer

Byron Buxton throws the ball after catching a fly ball hit by Colorado Rockies second baseman Tyler Freeman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buxton now stands as the latest center fielder in Minnesota’s lineage, stepping into the expectations established by Puckett and Hunter.

Injuries have prevented him from matching Puckett or Hunter in terms of consistency, but his best moments have preserved the position’s reputation for the spectacular. Buxton won the American League Platinum Glove Award in 2017 and enters July 25 with 193 career home runs and 124 stolen bases in 137 attempts. He was also voted into the 2026 All-Star Game as an American League starter after hitting 25 homers through 75 games.

Buxton’s impact isn't based soley on talent. Like Puckett and Hunter before him, he has become a leader whose influence reaches throughout the clubhouse and across Minnesota. After the Twins dismantled much of their roster at the 2025 trade deadline, he traveled with the club to Cleveland to support a clubhouse filled with unfamiliar faces despite being injured.

“Let these guys know that no matter what, I got their back,” Buxton said to MLB.com. He later described helping the team adjust as “one of my responsibilities to get it right in here.”

That commitment has made Buxton more than Minnesota’s current center fielder. He has become the steady presence responsible for guiding the franchise through another transition while preserving the standard established by Puckett and Hunter.

Buxton’s place in that tradition shows why center field means so much in Minnesota. The position has belonged not only to elite players, but to leaders who became part of the community and helped shape the franchise’s identity.