Injured Twins All-Star’s Pre-Game Workout Yields Marginal Progress

The wait for one Minnesota Twins All-Star to return to the starting lineup continues.

Center fielder Bryon Buxton was back on the field for the Twins on Friday, though he wasn’t in the lineup. His injured list stretch continued as he did more baseball activities at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

But he and manager Derek Shelton aren’t ready to commit to when Buxton will be ready to either be activated or head to a rehab assignment.

“It’s not fun, but got the job done,” Buxton said to MLB.com about Friday’s workout. “It felt good. So it’s one of those where I’m just kind of looking forward to the next day, making sure everything is good with that and moving forward.”

What’s Next for Byron Buxton?

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins moved Buxton to the injured list on July 7 with a right hip strain. That took him off the field for the final week of the first half of the season and kept him from being active for the All-Star Game, where he was invited for the third time.

Minnesota could have activated Buxton on Friday, based on being on the 10-day injured list. But he wasn’t ready. There are still boxes to check, which is why Shelton told reporters that Buxton remains day-to-day.

“I think as of right now, we’re just going day to day on how he feels,” Shelton said.

That would hint that the Twins expect to activate Buxton when he’s ready and not send him to the minor leagues for at-bats before activation. But, the longer he remains on the IL the more that possibility exists.

Given where the Twins are in the playoff race — just under .500 and still in the AL Wild Card hunt — getting him back on the field as quickly as possible may be the better option.

Before he went on the IL he was slashing .271/.328/.575 with 25 home runs and 45 RBI in 75 games.

Buxton has spent his entire career with the Twins since he was their first-round pick 2012. He progressed quickly from prep draft pick to MLB rookie and has expressed his desire to finish his season with Minnesota, even though trading him would yield the Twins a considerable return. He is under contract through 2028 but has 10-5 rights (10 years of service time and five years with the same time) which affords him the right to refuse any trade.

The way the Twins are playing right now, Minnesota won’t have to deal him — once he gets back on the field.