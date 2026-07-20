Twins Lineup Gets Much-Needed Boost With Return of Byron Buxton

The Minnesota Twins have their most important offensive weapon back in the lineup after activating Byron Buxton from the 10-day injured list on Monday.

Minnesota activated Buxton before its series opener against the Cleveland Guardians after a right hip strain sidelined him beginning July 7. The injury also forced the 32-year-old to miss the All-Star Game after he was voted into the American League’s starting lineup. Tristan Gray was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul in the corresponding move.

Buxton returned in the middle of one of the best campaigns of his career. He entered Monday with a .271/.328/.575 slash line, 25 home runs and 45 RBIs through 75 games. His 146 wRC+ and 2.9 WAR leads Twins position players.

The quality of his contact supports that production. Statcast credits Buxton with a 90.7 mph average exit velocity, 47.6% hard-hit rate and 18.7% barrel rate. The latter is more than twice the Major League average, showing how much damage he is capable of doing.

Buxton Restores More Than Power

Byron Buxton throws the ball after catching a fly ball hit by Colorado Rockies second baseman Tyler Freeman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buxton’s return gives Minnesota more than another home run threat. His sprint speed is still elite and creates pressure on the basepaths, and his presence in center field allowed the Twins to deploy the rest of their outfield in more comfortable roles. It also returned a proven hitter to the top of a lineup that became easier for opposing pitchers to navigate without him.

That impact made Gray the odd man out. The utility infielder appeared in a career-high 63 games and provided several important moments, including grand slams against the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox. His overall production remained subpar, however, as he carried a .604 OPS before being sent down.

The decision came down to roster construction more than a complete dismissal of Gray’s value. Minnesota needed an active-roster spot for an everyday player, and optioning Gray allowed the club to keep him in the organization. Regular at-bats with St. Paul could also help him find more offensive consistency in a lineup where he could be an everyday starter while remaining available as infield depth.

Buxton’s return does not fix every issue facing the Twins, but it bolsters the strength of their lineup immensely. There are only a few players in baseball who could match his combination of power, speed, and defense. Getting that skill set back gives the club a needed lift as it enters another important stretch of divisional games.