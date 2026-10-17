Position Minnesota Twins Must Address for This Offseason to Be a Success

As the Twins watch the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate clinching a World Series Birth, the wheels should be turning inside the heads of Minnesota's front office.

According to COT'S contracts, the Twins rank 18th in baseball with a payroll of $141.3 million. The Brewers, just three spots lower, ranking 21st with a $123.2 million. Both figuers include the CBT tax.

The Twins have a payroll advantage and are still a central team in a rather small market. When watching the Brewers play, a few things stand out. Perhapse the biggest to me that might not get as much national recognition was their bullpen. This postseason, the Brewers bullpen has a 1.33 ERA in 40 2/3 innings of work.

In my opinion, the biggest fix the Twins can make this offseason is to their bullpen. Bolstering that unit would shorten games and could be an achilies heal in 2027 if used correctly.

Some Bullpen Retention/Addition Options

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon. Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bullpen for the Twins going into 2027 has a lot of empty spots and the Twins need to fill them with quality arms.

Minnesota Twins 2027 Bullpen Depth Chart | Fangraphs

With the impending lockout, this offseason is going to be a short one, and the Twins are going to need to act swiftly. The first thing they should do to help their bullpen is lock back up A.J. Minter, who was very good in his time with the Twins, posting a 2.78 ERA in 22 2/3 innings of work. It's hard to find quality lefties for the bullpen, and when you do, you can't let them walk. The Twins simply need to bring Minter back.

Then, it's time for external help. If the Twins want to shock the baseball world and truly make a splash this offseason, the obvious option would be to go after Adrian Morejon, wo was lights out with the Padres, posting a 2.83 ERA in 86 innings of work. The amount of innings shows duribility and effectivness. Plus, the velocity is enticing.

Yankees closer David Bednar is also a good option for the Twins, posting a 2.47 in 69 1/3 innings of work. Both are eligible to be tendered a qualifying offer from their teams. If they don't receive one, the Twins should pounce.

The trade market should also present options for the Twins, but with the lockout looming, those options are yet to appear. One thing is for certian, the Twins have the opportunity to bolster a unit that cost them many games in 2026. One of the bigger reasons they could make the postseason in 2027 could be a strong bullpen, if they build it.