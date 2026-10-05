3 Lower-Cost Free Agents Who Fit the Twins Perfectly

The Minnesota Twins' offseason is going to be a big one. Their financial status going into 2027 as a ballclub is very up in the air. One of the biggest factors is outside the hands of the Pholad family due to the impending lockout. Still, free agency is expected to be very active before the December 1st lockout is implemented.

Still, the Twins need to stop hemming and hawing every October during press conferences about their financial status and start acting like other teams in their financial bracket, like the Guardians in their division, or the Brewers.

Those two teams are in the postseason almost every season, are very competitive teams, and spend on the margins. The thing that sets those two teams apart they buy low in free agency and maximize value. The Twins need to do that this offseason, and below are some options.

1. LHP A.J. Minter

Minnesota Twins pitcher A.J. Minter. Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins need to bring A.J. Minter back this offseason. Getting good relief pitching is rare, and Minter was very good for the Twins. He could even be their closer going into next season if retained, but he's certainly someone who merits being brought back.

The Twins acquired Minter from the Mets in July, and in 22.2 innings with the Twins, he posted a 2.78 ERA and a 1.103 WHIP. Those numbers are great, and his numbers for the season as a whole (45.2 innings of work, 2.56 ERA) were also very strong. Minter is familiar, even with the turnover in the pitching department, with the Twins, which is valuable in negotiations.

2. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I mentioned the Guardians, and Nathaniel Lowe was someone who the Guardians traded assets for at the trade deadline and who will be a free agent at season's end. Will Lowe be the starting first baseman? No. But FanGraphs currently projects Royce Lewis to be the starting first baseman going into 2027.

Lewis is someone the Twins should move on from this offseason, flat out. Lowe would provide veteran presence and some pop and postseason experience. He's not a world beater, but he's the type of player the Twins should be looking for because he brings experience and knows how to be a big leaguer, something that could help the young core.

3. C Carson Kelly

Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly. Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins' catching room will be empty. Both Ryan Jeffers and Victor Caratini will be free agents this offseason. It's probably more likely that the Twins bring back Caratini over Jeffers because of how in demand Jeffers' services will be this offseason, which is where Carson Kelly comes in.

At this point, Kelly is a veteran backup catcher who would provide sound experience to the Twins and someone who has postseason experience. Kelly could also be a starter, but would probably work better if he were a backup or splitting time with a backup, and Caratini would fit that role to a T.