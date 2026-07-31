What A.J. Minter Trade Means for the Twins' Playoff Chances

The Minnesota Twins made their decision long before completing the trade for A.J. Minter. They decided this season was still worth chasing.

At 55-55, the Twins have moved beyond any discussion of selling at the trade deadline. President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey and general manager Jeremy Zoll made it clear the organization intended to buy, and acquiring Minter from the New York Mets marks the club's first significant move toward that goal.

The Twins have already shown they are not giving up on 2026. The question now is whether strengthening the bullpen will be enough to keep them in the American League Wild Card race through the final two months.

The bullpen remained Minnesota's biggest obstacle

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton (8) looks out from the dugout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins climbed back into contention by playing some of their best baseball of the season over the past month. They won nine of their last 12 series, made up ground in the standings and completely changed the outlook of a season that, only a few weeks ago, appeared headed toward a selloff.

Even during that turnaround, one weakness remained impossible to ignore.

Entering Friday, Minnesota's bullpen owned a 4.92 ERA, the 24th-highest mark in Major League Baseball. It also ranked 24th in bullpen fWAR (0.4) while averaging 4.67 walks per nine innings, a combination that explains why the Twins squandered too many late leads during the first half.

The picture began to change in July. Powered by the emergence of Andrew Morris, Yoendrys Gómez and the arrival of Tommy Nance, Minnesota's relievers posted a 3.00 ERA with 77 strikeouts over 84 innings during the month.

The improvement was undeniable. The next challenge was building enough depth to sustain it through August and September.

Internal Development Changed Minnesota's Deadline Priorities

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Andrew Morris (78). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two months ago, the Twins probably would have been searching for a reliever capable of taking over the ninth inning.

That is no longer their biggest need.

Morris has become a dependable late-inning option. Gómez has stabilized the closer's role, while Nance has provided another reliable arm since joining the club in mid-July.

Those developments reshaped the front office's priorities. Instead of searching for another bullpen star, Minnesota needed another trustworthy reliever who could absorb meaningful innings and help distribute the workload more evenly over the season's final stretch.

That is exactly where Minter fits.

Minter Strengthens Area Where Twins Had Least Room for Error

New York Mets pitcher A.J. Minter (33) waves his hat to the crowd during the game against the Atlanta Braves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter's season can be viewed from two different perspectives.

On one hand, he arrives with a 2.35 ERA over 23 innings while issuing only two walks, numbers that reflect the outstanding command he has displayed since his return.

On the other hand, some indicators suggest expectations should remain realistic. His 4.02 FIP, declining fastball velocity and 21.7% strikeout rate show he is no longer overpowering hitters as he did during his best seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

Minnesota does not need that version.

The Twins need an experienced reliever who has proven he can handle high-leverage situations without forcing Morris, Gómez and Nance to shoulder the bullpen's entire workload down the stretch. That depth became even more valuable after Anthony Banda suffered the season-ending injury that further thinned the relief corps.

October May Depend on Winning Close Games

New York Mets relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The value of this trade extends well beyond adding a reliever with a 2.35 ERA. Minnesota addressed the part of its roster where it had the smallest margin for error. In a crowded American League Wild Card race, a bullpen ranked among baseball's least productive units always had the potential to determine the remainder of the season. Reducing that vulnerability gives the Twins a better chance to turn their momentum from the past month into a postseason berth.

Minnesota may still make another move before the trade deadline, especially to enhance their bullpen depth. However, the team's most pressing need has already been addressed. The Twins recognized the weakness that posed the greatest threat to their season and took action. If they make it to the postseason, it will likely not be because A.J. Minter reshaped the franchise, but rather because he helped prevent the bullpen from causing further issues for the remainder of the season.