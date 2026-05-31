Reason for Concern? Bailey Ober Lands on IL With Right Elbow Inflammation

The Twins placed starting RHP Bailey Ober on the 15-day injured list (IL) on Sunday with right elbow inflammation. Any elbow injury for a pitcher is never a good sign, so how concerned should Minnesota fans be?

Ober has developed into a consistent arm in the rotation, and this season is his sixth as a starter for the Twins. He has appeared in 12 games, and he has compiled a 4.59 ERA, while striking out 46 batters in 66.2 innings of work.

He has remained relatively healthy throughout his career, with three straight seasons with 25 or more starts. His 2022 season was the only time he started fewer than 20 games in his big league career. He started for the Twins on Saturday against the Pirates, and he was shelled for 12 hits and 7 earned runs in just 4.2 innings of work. It's fair to presume that something could've been bothering him in that game.

Minnesota made a few moves on Sunday, recalling Travis Adams from Triple-A St. Paul and selecting RHP Mike Paredes' contract. Ober was placed on the IL, and RHP John Klein was optioned to the Saints.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/RpMa2WyCE8 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 31, 2026

Adams has already been up and down this season, but Paredes is now set to make his MLB debut. He was an 18th-round pick by the Twins in the 2021 MLB Draft, and he has slowly worked his way up Minnesota's system. He has started seven games for the Saints this season, and he has fared well. He has a 3.38 ERA with 33 strikeouts in just 34.2 innings pitched. At 25 years old, he has earned a big-league opportunity, and he'll now finally get it.

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels' Mike Paredes (38) pitches during the top of the ninth innning of the Single-A MiLB game between the Jupiter Hammerheads and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Friday, April 15, 2022, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla. The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 12-0.Carole Baskin threw out the first pitch, and the Mussels wore special Tiger-themed jerseys on Big Cat Rescue Night. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Big Cat Rescue Night with Carole Baskin, April | Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ober has been a consistent piece in Minnesota's rotation for half a decade, so you never want a player like that to hit the IL, especially when it's an elbow injury. There hasn't been much news about the severity of the injury, but it's obviously something to monitor going forward.

Paredes finally getting his big-league opportunity could be a blessing in disguise for the Twins. After seemingly turning this around, they've fallen into another cold streak with four straight losses. A minor league veteran like Paredes getting the call-up could give the team some energy when they need it most.