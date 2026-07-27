Shea Langeliers’ injury represents another blow for the Athletics, but it also changed the catcher market ahead of the trade deadline.

Langeliers was one of the few catchers with offensive impact who could have been available to contending teams. His combination of power, production and defense made him one of the most intriguing options at a position where upgrades are difficult to find.

The Athletics catcher was hitting .263 with 19 home runs, a 122 wRC+ and 2.3 WAR in 72 games before suffering a torn meniscus that could end his season.

Now that option is gone.

And although Ryan Jeffers was already an attractive catcher before the injury, Langeliers’ absence could increase attention on the Twins backstop.

Ryan Jeffers Already Had Value Before the Injury

Minnesota Twins pinch hitter Ryan Jeffers (27). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffers does not need another player to go down to prove he can help a contender.

In 37 games this season, the Minnesota catcher is hitting .281/.382/.541 with eight home runs, a .398 wOBA and a 157 wRC+ in 157 plate appearances.

That production places him among MLB’s best offensive catchers.

His biggest strength is his discipline. Jeffers has a 13.4% walk rate, one of the best marks among catchers with significant playing time, while maintaining a 17.2% strikeout rate, a strong number for a power hitter.

The Twins have a catcher capable of changing a lineup.

Now the question is whether Minnesota is willing to listen to offers.

Langeliers’ Injury Changes the Market

Before the injury, teams looking for help behind the plate had a clear option.

Langeliers represented one of the few opportunities to acquire a catcher with proven power and immediate offensive impact. His absence forces several teams to search for alternatives, and Jeffers now stands out as one of the most complete options available with fewer players matching his profile.

Jeffers is not a perfect catcher. His defense is not among the best at the position. He has a -1 FRV this season, while Langeliers also was not known as an elite defender, posting a -4 FRV.

But buyers are not looking only for defensive specialists.

Teams like the Yankees and Red Sox, for example, are looking for offensive production.

Jeffers offers a difficult combination to find: power, patience, starting experience and years of team control. At a position where a productive bat can change a contender’s depth, that profile carries significant value.

The Real Challenge: Convincing Minnesota

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Yoendrys Gomes (94) is congratulated by Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question is not whether Jeffers has trade value.

It is how much a team would have to offer for the Twins to consider moving him.

Minnesota has no clear reason to move a 28-year-old catcher who is producing like one of the best hitters at his position. Jeffers represents an important piece for the present and the future.

A trade would only make sense if the return matches the impact he can provide behind the plate and in a contender’s lineup.

Langeliers’ injury created an opportunity for interested teams, but it could also raise the price Minnesota would demand.

With fewer alternatives available, Jeffers could become one of the top catcher targets before the trade deadline.

The market did not create Jeffers’ value.

It simply made more teams look toward Minnesota.