Ryan Kreidler Had a Storybook Homecoming Against Athletics

For most people, reuniting with friends and family involves visiting old haunts and catching up with those who helped mold them into the person they are today. Ryan Kreidler’s reunion was a little simpler: he gave his hometown a souvenir.

The Minnesota Twins utilityman homered during Monday’s 9-6 victory over the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, sending a fifth-inning fastball from Jeffrey Springs over the left-field wall for his sixth home run of the season. Waiting in the crowd were plenty of familiar faces. Kreidler grew up in Davis, California, roughly 15 miles from Sacramento, and graduated from Davis High School before eventually playing college baseball at UCLA.

Kreidler Returned to Familiar Territory

Ryan Kreidler attempts to turn a double play against the Athletics Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, the 28-year-old told MLB.com that he had played at the ballpark while growing up and had plenty of friends and family in attendance for his return to the area. Kreidler is hardly the first Major Leaguer to come from California, either. According to Baseball Almanac, more than 2,500 MLB players have been born in the state.

Not that Kreidler is likely to care much about how crowded that club is. Reaching the major leagues is an achievement in its own right, regardless of how many players came from the same state. More relevant to Kreidler now is the role he has carved out for the Twins this season.

Kreidler has been a useful utility man for the Twins, appearing mostly at shortstop and center field, but also making cameos at second base, third base, and left field. He is a solid defender regardless of position, with Statcast putting his fielding run value in the 64th percentile.

Funny enough, Kreidler’s return to Northern California was a rare case where he seemed comfortable on the road. He sports an .827 OPS at home compared to just .520 when he has to sleep in a hotel. Perhaps Kreidler simply enjoys his own bed.

The California connection gets even stranger when considering his opposition. Kreidler has hit .357 with a .929 slugging percentage against the Athletics this season, while batting just .200 against the Angels and .182 against the Dodgers. The samples are tiny and should not be taken too seriously, but it is amusing that the California team playing closest to his hometown has apparently turned him into Barry Bonds.

Regardless of his hitting preferences, Kreidler delivered a memorable moment in front of people who knew him well before he ever wore an MLB jersey. If he can continue providing useful versatility off Minnesota’s bench, his friends and family may get a few more chances to watch his Major League career up close.