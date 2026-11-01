Should the Twins Lean Toward Power to Strengthen Second Base?

Granted, it is not difficult to find the differences, as power draws a notable line between Brandon Lowe and Luis Arraez. Both fit into the plans of the Minnesota Twins if they really decide to pursue a free agent to strengthen second base.

As we have written before here, Kody Clemens was a very useful player, but his performance at second base was not the best. His defensive metrics indicate that he was much more consistent at first base, as he finished with -3 OAA in the 576 innings he played at second base.

Of course, the Twins could work to help Clemens improve his deficiencies and manage to focus full-time on second base. However, the best scenario would be for Clemens to take care of first base and for Minnesota to acquire, preferably, Arraez or Lowe in free agency to play second base.

Lowe vs. Arraez…Who Would Be the Better Option?

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, I would love to see Arraez in Minnesota again, as I really enjoyed the start of his career with the Twins, when he challenged all the current trends without giving up his invaluable contact ability.

However, at this point, Lowe could bring much more impact to the lineup than the power Josh Bell offered, who became a free agent. Lowe had his best season in 2026, with career highs of 35 home runs, 96 RBIs, and 4.9 fWAR.

Those numbers should make him more expensive than Arraez, although Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicts the opposite and projects a contract that offers more value to Arraez: $60 million compared to $45 million over three seasons.

Lowe finished 2026 with 4.9 fWAR, surpassing Arraez, who posted 4.1. In addition, Lowe put up those numbers at 31 years old, something that could carry significant weight on the open market.

Arraez, for his part, worked tirelessly and took a leap forward defensively, finishing in the 91st percentile in Fielding and the 97th in OAA, with +12.

For teams like the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Philadelphia Phillies, or the San Diego Padres, which could be looking for a second baseman, both Lowe and Arraez represent two valuable pieces.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, if Minnesota expects to seriously enter the race among contenders, it will have to decide which one could be the best option.

Although I still think of Lowe as the primary option, I do not rule out Arraez or Gleyber Torres either, despite the fact that the latter had a somewhat concerning regression with the Detroit Tigers in 2026 and also suffered injuries that did not allow him to maintain the consistency he showed in 2025.