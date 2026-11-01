Josh Bell’s Departure Opens Another Question in the Twins’ Roster-Building Plans

Josh Bell officially became a free agent, as the Minnesota Twins declined their side of the $10 million mutual option for 2027. I think this decision is not far from what we could have expected, especially if we follow the roster-building philosophy toward which the organization is heading, looking for a younger team with more athleticism and the ability to improve defensive value and add depth.

To be honest, Bell does not fit that plan. He is 34 years old, was a designated hitter most of the time in 2026, and finished in the 3rd percentile in baserunning.

Most of his impact was concentrated in his 96 RBIs, and I think that also made the difference compared to his 2025 season, when he posted -0.1 fWAR.

In 2026, Bell posted 0.7 fWAR, but finished with a lower xwOBA than in 2025 (.333 vs. .359), just two points more in slugging (.419 vs. .417), fewer walks (10.7 vs. 8.2 BB%), and more strikeouts (19.5 vs. 16.5 K%).

Bell joined Ryan Jeffers, A.J. Minter, Taylor Rogers, Anthony Banda, Aaron Sabato, and Tristan Gray as the free agents leaving the Twins.

What Will the Twins Do to Make Up for Bell’s Impact?

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Josh Bell (56). Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The decision on Bell gives the Twins room to pursue a free agent who would not necessarily have to be a first baseman. We have talked before here about how good a player like Luis Arraez would be, someone who was already part of the organization and would fit perfectly at this moment, among so many young players.

If Minnesota brings Arraez back, Kody Clemens could handle first base, and then Royce Lewis would take a spot as a designated hitter.

Another player who could be a good option is Brandon Lowe, who just finished the best season of his career in fWAR and raised the level of his defense, which makes him one of the most sought-after free agents on the market.

Will Minnesota Trust Royce Lewis Again?

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis (23). Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Twins decide to keep their current core, it is very likely that Lewis will be in charge of first base, although they could have some other internal alternative, given the problems he still has not quite solved at the plate. Since 2024, Lewis’ power has been in decline, and that was precisely his last season with a slugging percentage of .450 or higher.

A year earlier, in 2023, Lewis had put together his breakout season, with 15 home runs, 52 RBIs, and a 152 wRC+ in 239 plate appearances, at 24 years old.

The big problem here is not just his strikeout rate, which finished 2026 with the worst mark of his career (25.5 K%), but also all the breakdowns in his swing. Lewis was as vulnerable against breaking pitches as he was against offspeed pitches, with an identical 40% strikeout rate.

If you go back to 2023, you will see that Lewis crushed fastballs, producing a .343 average, but he also had the ability to hit off-speed pitches, with a .320 batting average and a balanced .270 against breaking pitches.

Lewis has not put up numbers even close to the level he reached in 2023 again. This season, he just finished his second consecutive year with an 85 wRC+, the worst of his career, and ended with 0.5 fWAR. Nine players on the team have surpassed his 2.6 fWAR since 2024, and eight have done so over the last two seasons.