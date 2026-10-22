For the Twins, Bringing Back Luis Arraez Could Be the Best Solution at Second Base

If you scroll through Luis Arraez’s percentiles, you will once again find what you commonly see in the package of skills that has led him to win three batting titles — all three consecutively — and stand out as one of the best contact hitters in the game.

He remains among the best in xBA percentile, ranking 96th in 2026 — and also over the last three seasons, with his highest point being the 99th percentile in 2024 — in addition to ranking in the 100th percentile in Whiff%, alongside another of the metrics that define his swing: the lowest bat speed in the game, in which he has been in the 1st percentile since 2024.

However, there are two areas in which Arraez worked to improve and managed to make a very interesting turnaround that, without a doubt, has increased his value ahead of free agency in 2027: baserunning and, above all, defense.

The work with Ron Washington since Arraez arrived at the San Francisco Giants to start the season, before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline, was a key adjustment that paid off.

Los Angeles Angels right fielder Josh Lowe (3). Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arraez returned to his natural position, second base, so the challenge was much greater. He had to work, above all, on his range and throws, two aspects that most kept him from standing out among the best defensive players at the position.

From 2019 to 2025, Arraez posted very negative Fielding Run Value numbers, which cost his teams an average of -11 FRV per season since 2023, including the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. For that reason, the closest alternative both teams found was to move him to first base or use him as a designated hitter, to take advantage of the added value of his offense.

That situation changed completely with Arraez’s return to second base in 2026. Although his -44 FRV history remains negative, the constant work with Washington to improve has resulted in a surprising +10 FRV and +9 in Range after the 1,275 innings he has played this year, the highest total at second base in a single season in his entire career.

Should the Twins Fight To Bring Arraez Back?

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota was where his art with the bat became a national trend, as he won his first batting title with the Twins. Every time Arraez was announced at the plate, the fans’ excitement was evident, with the hope of seeing where his next hit would go.

But now this version of Arraez is very different, because his defense has taken him to a new level that would be much more useful to the Twins.

Minnesota will still have to decide what to do with Ryan Jeffers and Josh Bell, but regardless of that, Arraez would fit perfectly at second base. If that happens, Kody Clemens could move to first base — where he was relatively better defensively during his time there in 2026 — which would not prevent Bell from continuing in his role as designated hitter.

Then, you already know everything it could mean for the fans to have Arraez back, especially at a time like this, when a player with his characteristics fits very well into the team’s playing philosophy and his experience could help a lot of the young players trying to find their way in the game.