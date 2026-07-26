The Anniversary of the Day Minnesota Gave the Twins a Future

The Minnesota Twins had not yet produced a winning season, won a pennant, or established the generations of stars that would define their franchise. They did not need to do any of those things to prove their worth.

On July 26, 1961, 18,658 fans entered Metropolitan Stadium to watch the first-year Twins defeat the Washington Senators 10-9. The crowd pushed Minnesota’s season attendance to 747,820 through only 45 home dates, surpassing the 743,404 fans the franchise had drawn across 72 dates during its final season in Washington. Twins Trivia highlighted the anniversary and attendance marks online.

The milestone arrived during a chaotic game against the expansion franchise created to replace the team that had moved west. Minnesota built a 6-2 lead before starter Camilo Pascual surrendered it, turning what appeared to be a comfortable night into another test for a club still trying to introduce itself to a new state.

Lenny Green collected three hits and four RBIs, Hal Naragon went 3-for-4 and Ted Lepcio supplied a three-run home run. Bert Cueto earned the only victory of his Major League career, while Ray Moore struck out the final two batters to preserve Minnesota’s win. The box score is entertaining, but the number in the stands meant far more.

Support Was a Precursor To Success

Minnesota Twins former player Harmon Killebrew's jersey sits in the dugout before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The original Senators had spent 60 seasons in Washington before owner Calvin Griffith moved the franchise to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area following the 1960 season. Harmon Killebrew, Bob Allison, Pascual and Jim Kaat came with it, but there was no guarantee that recognizable names would create a lasting connection with the fans.

Minnesota’s first team finished 70-90 and seventh in the expanded American League. In their infancy, The Twins were asking the fans to believe Major League Baseball could become part of the region, even when the results offered little reason to do so.

The response came quickly.

By the end of 1961, the Twins had drawn 1,256,723 fans, per PuckettsPond.com, ranking third in the 10-team American League. Their attendance increased by more than 500,000 from the franchise’s final year in Washington despite another losing season.

That early loyalty would soon be repaid in full. Minnesota climbed to second place in 1962 before developing a core led by Harmon Killebrew, Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat, Bob Allison, Camilo Pascual and Zoilo Versalles. Together, they transformed the Twins from a newly relocated club into an American League contender, culminating in a trip to the 1965 World Series.

July 26 does not represent a championship or a defining postseason moment, it marked something more foundational: proof that Minnesota would support the Twins before they had given the state much to celebrate.