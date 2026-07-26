Why Twins Rotation Suddenly Has Real Injury Concerns Near Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Twins suffered a rare double starting pitcher scratch on Saturday before their game with the Athletics. It could have significant impacts on their rotation next week.

A few hours before first pitch, manager Derek Shelton told reporters that Joe Ryan would not start on Saturday due to arm fatigue. That led the Twins to put Mike Paredes in the rotation and have him start Saturday's game.

That lasted roughly two hours. While he was warming up in the bullpen at Target Field, Paredes suffered and left oblique strain which required Minnesota to scratch him from the start, per MLB.com. Rookie Kendry Rojas ended up starting the game and pitched well as the Twins defeated the Athetics, 2-0.

But the fallout from the double scratch could be felt for the next week.

Arranging the Twins’ Rotation Next Week

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An oblique injury is almost a certain injured list stint. Paredes will clearly be looked at by Twins doctors on Sunday but given the level of torque pitches create on their bodies, and the fact that the left side of his body is his plant side, it seems likely that Paredes won't be an option for the next couple of weeks.

Paredes is also a rookie. Before Saturday’s game he was 0-3 with a 4.72 ERA. He had started five of his nine appearances. He only pitched five innings in a game once this season. Oddly enough, Rojas was his planned bullpen coverage for the game.

As for Ryan, Shelton said he believes that Ryan can pitch next week, per Aaron Gleeman, who covers the Twins. Shelton said that could be against the Royals, a series that starts on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

If the Twins had designs on shopping Ryan at the trade deadline, this makes swinging a deal harder to make. The trade deadline is Aug. 3. Minnesota must disclose all medical information to an interested team. Does a Ryan trade partner want a pitcher with arm fatigue for a playoff race?

The 30-year-old has been solid this year, with a 6-6 record and a 3.38 ERA. He and the Twins have a mutual option for 2027 at $13 million, double his 2026 salary. A trade partner would have to accept those terms, too.

Plus, Minnesota is in a playoff race, just 3.5 games back in the AL Central and two games back of the final AL wild card berth. If the Twins want to chase the playoffs, they need a healthy rotation.

Without Ryan the rotation looks like Connor Prielipp — who starts on Sunday — Bailey Ober, Taj Bradley, Zebby Matthews and Rojas. Even for one turn that may be too much for the Twins to bear.

They need a healthy Ryan and they need him fast.