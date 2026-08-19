Twins Ace Joe Ryan Takes Major Step Toward Return to Rotation

Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan is officially on the mend. Before Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves, Ryan threw off a mound for the first time since being placed on the 15-day IL with a left glute strain on Aug. 7th. It marks significant progress for the Twins ace as the team looks to lock down the rotation down the stretch.

Ryan Takes Encouraging Step in Recovery

Aug 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan threw 20-25 pitches in his throwing session Tuesday; all the pitches were fastballs. So far, so good for Ryan with him telling The Athletic, “It’s a step in the right direction for sure,” after the session. The coaches were also impressed with the progress Ryan has made just 11 days after being placed on the IL. The best part for the Twins is Ryan looked comfortable, according to pitching coach Pete Maki (via The Athletic).

"He looked good (Tuesday)," he said. "I was happy with how he looked.”

The next step for Ryan and the Twins is to mix in some off-speed pitches, but that all depends on how his body recovers. If all goes well, the natural next steps are to do another session off the mound with some off-speed pitches before the team determines when Ryan can begin a rehab assignment and subsequent return.

Ryan’s Performance Prior to Going on the IL

Jul 29, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) looks on after completing the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before hitting the IL, Ryan was struggling in his recent starts. Over his last 38 1/3 innings of work, he posted a 5.17 ERA, recording 39 strikeouts and walking nine batters. For Ryan, it was a lot of hard contact, including seven home runs (six in one outing). Ryan will look to improve that in the limited starts he has before the postseason if the Twins qualify.

The Twins are firmly in the postseason hunt and in contention for the AL Central. Their pitching staff has been their weakness this season, with the staff (rotation and bullpen) posting a 4.62 ERA this season, which is fourth-worst in baseball according to FanGraphs. The key to October is pitching, with the best offenses in the sport showing up in the biggest spots. The Twins are going to need their ace to be back, healthy, and effective in the biggest spots.

Ryan is the first step in that equation as their ace. The easiest way for the Twins to be successful is with Ryan leading the rotation and hoping for the recent improvements from Zebby Matthews and Bailey Ober to continue in the right direction.