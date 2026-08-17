3 Twins Who Need a Strong Finish to Secure Their Role in 2027

The Minnesota Twins are still in the hunt for a wild card spot but this past series with the Philadelphia Phillies put a damper on the quest.

These next few weeks are far from meaningless, but it will also be important for the organization to start evaluating the roster as the 2027 season starts to take shape.

For some players on the roster, there isn’t much to prove. Byron Buxton remains one of the club’s most dangerous hitters, and Ryan Jeffers has put together an impressive season at the plate.

Taj Bradley and Joe Ryan are established in the rotation for the team.

There are other players, though, that have a lot more riding on these next few weeks.

These three Twins could really use a strong finish to solidify their position with the team heading into 2027.

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At one point in time, the question surrounding Royce Lewis was just how good he could be. The former No. 1 overall pick hit .309 with 15 home runs and a .920 OPS in just 58 games. That was during 2023.

Then injuries happened. Since September of 2023, Lewis has endured injuries to his hamstring, quad, abductor, and, this year, his knee. His production just hasn’t returned to what it was in 2023.

Lewis’ stats for 2026 show he is slashing .243/.317/.429 with 13 home runs, 44 RBI, and 11 stolen bases after 90 games. Those are not disappointing numbers by any account. They just aren’t what Minnesota once envisioned they had with their No. 1 pick.

There is some encouragement, though. His recent numbers are much better.

If we zoom into his last 15 games, he is slashing .367/.406/.633 with three home runs and 11 RBI. Zoom out a little to his last 30, and the numbers still look good. His batting average is .297 with four home runs and 17 RBI.

If he can continue this offensive surge, the Twins would sure appreciate taking that into the 2027 campaign.

Lewis is under team control and arbitration-eligible, so this really isn’t about whether he will land somewhere other than Minnesota. This is about his role.

Zebby Matthews

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Zebby Matthews Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a much different question to answer with Zebby Matthews.

Can the Twins trust to put him in the starting rotation next spring?

Currently Matthews is 6-8 with a 5.34 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP through his 16 starts and 91 innings of work this year. He has given up 18 home runs and struck out 77 while walking 30.

His most recent results are not helping his cause. Matthews has a 7.27 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP across his last seven starts.

The problem for Matthews is that Minnesota isn’t lacking in rotation candidates.

Bradley owns a 3.98 ERA over 24 starts. Ryan has a 3.65 ERA and Bailey Ober has a 4.64 ERA. Connor Prielipp and Mick Abel are young pitchers who could make an impression and take over a spot in the rotation.

Matthews is just 26 years old and is a pre-arbitration player. Minnesota hasn’t lost hope and has a lot of reasons to continue to develop him; the question is more about where he will be when the Opening Day rotation is announced.

Bailey Ober

Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The situation here is much different from Matthews’. Bailey Ober has already shown that he can be a dependable Major League starter. The question surrounding him will be where he fits into the rotation, as it has become crowded.

Ober is entering his next start at 7-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. He has pitched 99 innings so far this season. During that work, he has struck out 67 while walking only 25.

He made quite a statement in May when it took him just 89 pitches to throw a complete shutout against the Miami Marlins. It was the first time it had been done since 2017 for the Twins.

But not everything has been that perfect over the season with Ober. He spent some time on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, and his 4.64 ERA is his second consecutive season over 4.00. Prior to that, he had been very dependable.

There’s a bigger picture to consider here with the Twins. They have Taj Bradley and Joe Ryan at the front of the rotation, and they aren’t going anywhere. Matthews, Connor Prielipp, Mick Abel and others all give the team some younger choices. Dean Kremer was added at the trade deadline for some experience.

Ober will be arbitration-eligible and made $5.2 million in 2026. While this isn’t too expensive for a starter, it does make his situation different from that of the younger, less experienced pitchers who are just now establishing themselves.

A strong finish from Ober could make this a non-decision. He could solidify his place and leave no question. Time will tell.

What Does All This Mean for the Future?

None of these three players has to produce to save their careers with the Twins. That’s not what is at stake.

Lewis has an opportunity to prove his value and his place in the lineup. Matthews can establish himself as a cornerstone of the rotation rather than someone competing for a spot. Ober can remind the organization why they can depend on him.

The Twins are still focused on 2026, but make no mistake, these performances will be watched, and they will affect what happens in 2027.