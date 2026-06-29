Twins' Bullpen Suffers Major Blow Ahead of Critical Stretch of Games

As if the Twins' bullpen wasn't shaky enough already, they're now going to be without one of their best relievers through the All-Star break. Veteran left-hander Anthony Banda was placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday with a left let strain. Righty Cody Laweryson was called up from Triple-A St. Paul to take his place.

Banda recorded the final two outs in the eighth inning of Sunday's win over the Rockies, then came back out for the top of the ninth and suffered the injury on his very first pitch. He hit a Colorado batter with a fastball and immediately motioned to the bench while in discomfort.

This is a big loss for Twins manager Derek Shelton. Banda, a two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers, was one of the Twins' only impactful offseason additions to a bullpen that was stripped for parts at last year's trade deadline. His 4.46 season ERA doesn't tell the full story of the kind of value he's provided to Minnesota.

Banda had a tough stretch in mid-April, allowing nine earned runs over 3.1 innings across a span of three outings. Before that, he had a 1.69 ERA in his first 5.1 innings. Since April 15, he has a 2.45 ERA in 25.2 innings, with 25 strikeouts (and a somewhat troublesome 13 walks). Prior to Friday night's wacky game against the Rockies, Banda hadn't allowed an earned run in 18 straight appearances.

It would definitely be a stretch to call Banda an elite reliever, but on a Twins team that ranks dead last in MLB with a 5.45 bullpen ERA, he's an important player. Banda's 39 appearances this season are three ahead of fellow lefty Taylor Rogers (who has been abysmal) for the team lead.

Here's what the Twins' bullpen now looks like heading into a big six-game road trip against the Astros and Yankees:

RHP Yoendrys Gomez (closer)

RHP Andrew Morris

LHP Taylor Rogers

RHP Eric Orze

RHP Travis Adams

LHP Kody Funderburk

RHP Marco Raya

RHP Cody Laweryson

Outside of Gomez and the emerging Morris, who has a nine-game scoreless streak, there aren't many reliable options in that group. Rogers has a 6.16 ERA. Orze is at 5.35. Adams is at 6.75. Funderburk has walked 17 batters in 20.1 innings. Raya just recently made his MLB debut. Laweryson has a 5.06 ERA in 16 innings for the Twins this year, with 18 strikeouts and seven walks. That modest production could put him in line for high-leverage appearances.

As has been the case for much of the season, it's going to be dicey if any games get into the late innings with a tight margin moving forward.