Twins Get Perfect Byron Buxton Boost for Field of Dreams Game

Of all the nights for the Twins to announce the return of Byron Buxton, this one couldn’t be better. It’s almost like a movie script.

The Twins activated Buxton from the 10-day injured list on Thursday after being sidelined since July due to a right hip injury. Buxton will be one of a select few who will trot out onto the Field of Dreams when the Twins take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the first of a three-game series.

The veteran center fielder will be in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday evening to take part in the inaugural game at the newly renovated site made famous by the 1989 movie. The 2026 version of Field of Dreams will be spotlighted by Netflix.

Buxton’s return just makes the game more special as one of the highlights of Minnesota’s schedule.

Buxton’s Return More Than Just Ceremonial

The Minnesota Twins logo is seen on the professional stadium as visitors to the Field of Dreams Movie Site play catch Aug. 7, 2026 in Dyersville, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of course, the timing of Buxton’s return is like a storybook, but Minnesota needs him back for more reasons than just to make a good headline.

Before having to take a spot on the dreaded injured list, Buxton had been considered one of the Twins’ more dangerous hitters. The 32-year-old was hitting .263 with a .320 on-base percentage and a .544 slugging percentage. He had hit 25 home runs, 45 RBI and 57 runs in his 82 games.

Having that kind of power back in Minnesota’s lineup has the ability to rewrite the script almost immediately.

The Twins had seemed to be pretty cautious with the return of Buxton. He took on-field batting practice and ran the bases earlier this week. Manager Derek Shelton announced on Wednesday that a return for the Field of Dreams game was a possibility.

It didn’t take much longer for Minnesota to make the decision to activate their star.

Buxton’s return might be coming just in time as the Twins are starting build some momentum late in the season. The organization now sits at 60-62, second in the American League Central and 3.5 games back of the first-place Chicago White Sox.

Both the Twins and White Sox have gone 4-6 in their last 10, while the third-place Detroit Tigers are rolling on a hot streak of 7-3 in their last 10 and putting the pressure on both teams.

At this moment, Minnesota can’t stand to be extended stretches without its best players, so having Buxton back is important right now.

Fitting Stage for Face of Twins

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given that Buxton has spent his entire Major League career with the Twins after they selected him as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft, there is no more appropriate stage for him to represent this team.

As one of baseball’s most dynamic players, Buxton has had his share of injuries. Thursday’s setting gives him one more memory that might erase the sting of being sidelined with another injury.

Getting one of their most important players back just adds to the story for Minnesota and the Field of Dreams game.