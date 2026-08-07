Kaelen Culpepper Could Provide Twins With Offensive Spark

Minnesota is calling up No. 2 prospect Kaelen Culpepper ahead of Friday’s series against the Milwaukee Brewers. This move could give a struggling offense a potential jolt with the Twins only a half-game outside the final American League wild-card spot. Minnesota has gone 9-10 since the All-Star break while posting a .637 OPS during that stretch, the sixth-lowest mark in baseball.

Shortstop has been an especially glaring weakness. Ryan Kreidler has handled most of the duties there since Brooks Lee moved to third base, but the 28-year-old has hit just .163/.193/.250 since the start of July. Culpepper offers the Twins a chance to add considerably more offensive upside at the position.

The 23-year-old hit .271 with 14 home runs, 15 doubles and an .845 OPS across 74 games for Triple-A St. Paul. He also walked 39 times against 64 strikeouts while stealing 17 bases in 20 attempts. His OPS also sits above .800 against both right- and left-handed pitching and climbs above .900 with runners in scoring position.

What Culpepper Brings To The Table

Kaelen Culpepper points up after hitting a home run during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at O'Brate Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

MLB Pipeline describes Culpepper as a hitter who limits swing-and-miss, uses the entire field and makes particularly strong contact against pitches in the strike zone. His 17.4% strikeout rate in 2025 reflects that approach and should fit naturally with a Twins lineup that already does a solid job of putting the ball in play. Minnesota’s 21.4% strikeout rate ranks 10th-lowest in the Majors.

Culpepper’s combination of speed and bat-to-ball skills could eventually earn him a higher spot in the lineup, but the Twins may initially slot him around eighth to see how his offense translates. That would also allow Minnesota to make the change without dramatically altering its lineup construction.

Kreidler has frequently hit eighth and could remain useful in center field or in a platoon role with Tristan Gray against left-handed pitching. Culpepper, meanwhile, has produced against pitchers of either handedness, giving the Twins a chance to install him at shortstop without worrying as much about matchups. If that production carries over, he could bring some needed consistency to a position that has remained unsettled for much of the season.

Kreidler would still have a role elsewhere on the roster, particularly in center field, where Statcast rates him as an above-average defender. Gray does not offer the same versatility and may be better suited for a bench role. Still, his OPS is significantly higher during day games and at home, so perhaps Twins manager Derek Shelton could get creative when the sun is out.

Defensively, Culpepper should receive the opportunity to become Minnesota’s primary shortstop. He owns a strong arm and has experience at second and third, which should give him opportunities regardless of where Minnesota lines him up in the infield.

The Twins should take advantage of that versatility and use Culpepper wherever he fits best, especially with the offense looking lethargic as of late. Minnesota led the American League in runs before the All-Star break but has since watched its production stall.

Promoting Culpepper also carries relatively little downside, with Kreidler and Gray offering limited offensive production. He could provide the spark Minnesota needs as it enters the most important stretch of its postseason push.