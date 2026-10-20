Twins Face an Unexpected Question About Key Piece of Jhoan Duran Trade

When the Minnesota Twins decided to trade Jhoan Duran to the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2025 trade deadline, they knew what they were getting. A long-term approach with a pitching and catching prospect.

In return for Duran, the Twins received pitcher Mick Abel and catcher Eduardo Tait. Both are young players who have high upside and the ability to be an important part of the organization’s future.

Abel was already close to being ready for the Major Leagues, while Tait was a longer-term investment.

Tait entered the 2026 season as a 19-year-old catcher and one of Minnesota’s most highly touted prospects. But his first full year in the professional leagues raised some unexpected questions.

Following what the Twins decided to do at the 2026 MLB Draft, those questions have been bolded.

Tait Showing Power, Struggling With Consistency

Blue Claws Eduardo Tait dives back to first | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the grand scheme of things, there were several things to like about Tait’s 2026 showing.

He finished the year with 22 home runs, proving that he has power.

The problem is that even with the power, his overall offensive production was a little discouraging.

Tait hit .221 with a .281 on-base percentage and a .418 slugging percentage across 520 plate appearances. His .669 OPS shows the inconsistency he had throughout the 2026 season.

Those aren’t exactly numbers that stand out for a player who was ranked among the Top 100 prospects when the 2026 campaign started.

As with everything, context matters.

Tait spent his season at High-A Cedar Rapids where he consistently competed against more experienced pitchers who are, in general, older than him as well.

The real question isn’t whether Tait has talent, because he does. The question is whether he can develop enough plate discipline and consistency to make his power that much more of a weapon when he steps into the batter’s box at higher levels.

Twins Suddenly Full of Catching Prospects

Minnesota Twins 2026 first-round draft pick Vahn Lackey Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 MLB Draft added another interesting layer to the story. Minnesota selected Georgia Tech’s catcher Vahn Lackey with the third overall pick. Then they followed that with Texas catcher Carson Tinney in the second round.

That added two more catching prospects to an organization that had already considered Tait as one of its most promising players of the future.

Lackey arrived with high expectations of becoming a significant part of the team’s future.

Now, that certainly doesn’t mean that Tait is getting pushed aside. Teams need catching depth, and putting all your eggs in one basket isn’t the way to go.

The Twins have options now. But, the addition of two catchers certainly is worth having a conversation about.

Tait is no longer the obvious long-term catching prospect. His offensive development is going to be key to the role he plays in the future.

Don’t Give Up on Tait Just Yet

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Mick Abel Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tait is young. He has already established that he has power. He has also shown his ability to play catcher. There are a lot of positives working toward Tait turning into a Major League contributor.

There is also plenty of time for him to improve his approach at the plate, and the Twins don’t have to rush that.

The thing is that Minnesota gave up one of their most effective closers to acquire him and Abel. That makes their long-term success worthy of watching to evaluate the trade.

Tait’s power shows a lot of potential, but whether he can develop the skills around that power that will make him an everyday contributor is yet to be seen.