Minnesota Twins Select Vahn Lackey With 3rd Pick in 2026 MLB Draft

The Minnesota Twins used the No. 3 pick in the 2026 MLB draft on Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey, giving the organization one of the more complete position players in this year’s class.

His appeal starts with his position on the diamond. Catchers who can defend well, manage the game, and still be positive hitters do not come around often. That is why Lackey was seen as such a heralded prospect after his growth into one of the most well rounded players in college baseball.

After slashing .214/.330/.381 as a freshman, Lackey jumped to .347/.421/.500 as a sophomore before exploding to .397/.519/.772 as a junior.

That kind of offensive jump does not happen by accident. It came from a more refined approach at the plate, where Lackey showed a better understanding of the strike zone and made pitchers have to battle for every single strike.

That patience is what makes him such as intriguing prospect.

An Elite Approach

Vahn Lackey | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lackey is not an aggressive, swing-happy hitter. His offensive profile is built on patience and sound swing decisions. Pair that with raw power that should translate at the next level, and the Twins have a player who can defend a premium position while also projecting as a middle-of-the-order bat.

The defense raises the floor. Lackey has the athleticism, receiving ability and arm strength to stay behind the plate, giving him value even if his bat takes time to adjust in the minor leagues. The young catcher was originally known for his work behind the plate before his offensive outburst, so as long as this initial skill remains, he will have value.

His versatility is also an asset. Lackey showed he could handle other spots, including third base, which gives Minnesota flexibility as his bat moves through the system. The long-term goal should still be catcher, but the ability to move around the diamond speaks to his athleticism and gives the Twins more ways to get him into the lineup on game day.

Overall, Minnesota should be extremely happy with this pick. Lackey has shown elite defense, offense, and the ability to play multiple positions if his bat is too valuable to keep him at catcher. If Lackey’s approach translates quickly and his defensive foundation holds firm, then he could climb the minor leagues sooner rather than later and become part of the Twins’ future far quicker than most catchers taken this high.