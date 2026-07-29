Twins Place Bryon Buxton on Injured List with Right Hip Impingement

This was the worst possible timing for Minnesota Twins All-Star Bryon Buxton to go back on the injured list.

The Twins announced on Wednesday that the center fielder would go back on the 10-day injured list with a right hip impingement. To take his place on the active roster, Minnesota recalled infielder Tristan Gray from Triple-A St. Paul.

This is the second time that Buxton has been on the injured list this season and both times were for a right hip issue. We went on the 10-day IL on July 6 with a right hip strain and was activated on July 20. He’s back on the IL less than two weeks later as Minnesota is pushing to keep up with the rest of the American League Central in a playoff race.

Twins Lose Byron Buxton Again

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buxton is having another great offensive season, one that led him to reach the All-Star Game earlier this month even though he couldn’t play due to injury. He is slashing .263/.320/.544 in 82 games with 25 home runs and 45 RBI. He also has 16 doubles and a triple. He was having difficulty at the plate since coming off the IL. In his last seven games he had a .160 batting average.

Luke Keaschall was in Buxton’s position on Wednesday as they prepared to face the Kansas City Royals. The Twins (54-54) entered the contest two games behind the Chicago White Sox in the division race and a half-game out of the final AL wild card berth. The Twins are hoping to acquire some players at the trade deadline that can help them track down the White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians, the two teams ahead of them in the division.

Just a month ago, it was believed the Twins might try to move Buxton at the deadline, even though the long-time Minnesota star has made it clear he wants to stay in the Twin Cities. With Minnesota’s recent surge in the standings, it was clear he wasn’t going to be dealt. But the injury should eliminate any doubt where he will be the rest of the season. Plus, as a 10-5 player — 10 years in the Majors and at least five years with the same team — he can veto any trade.

The left-handed hitting Gray has spent 63 games with the Twins this season and has a slash of .232/.271/.333 with four home runs and 25 RBI. He’s put together a career season. Before that he had only played in 47 MLB games.