Twins Lineup for Field of Dreams Game Gives Minnesota a Chance to Attack Aaron Nola

The Minnesota Twins are going to be taking center stage on a national spotlight Thursday in one of Major League Baseball’s showcase events. The lineup chosen by Derek Shelton will give the team an opportunity to get a win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Minnesota will come out of the corn for the Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, sitting at 60-62 for the 2026 season. Recently, they were the winners of two of three games against the Baltimore Orioles.

Now they will faceoff against the Phillies who are 64-58 so far this year. Tonight’s showcase game will be the first of a three-game series, although the remaining games will be played at Target Field.

Byron Buxton is the biggest change for the Twins. He is returning from the injured list after a hip injury took him out in late July. Buxton will be the 27th man for the special event. The Twins’ homegrown talent will be batting second and playing center field.

Minnesota will celebrate the return of their bat that brings danger to the plate for opposing pitchers. The Phillies’ Aaron Nola will be taking Buxton on in his return.

Minnesota Twins Lineup for August 13

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Larnach, LF Byron Buxton, CF Ryan Jeffers, C Josh Bell, DH Royce Lewis, 1B Kody Clemens, 2B Luke Keaschall, RF Brooks Lee, 3B Kaelen Culpepper, SS

Game Information

Opponent: Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Location: Field of Dreams, Dyersville, Iowa

Field of Dreams, Dyersville, Iowa First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT

6:30 p.m. CT TV/Streaming: Netflix

This is just the third MLB game played at the Field of Dreams site and the 2026 matchup will be the first one since 2022 when the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cinncinnati Reds.

Starting Pitchers

Minnesota Twins pitcher Taj Bradley Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phillies: Aaron Nola, 3-9, 5.47 ERA, 129 strikeouts

Twins: Taj Bradley, 9-4, 3.76 ERA, 148 strikeouts

Bradley should give Minnesota that distinct advantage. He will control the game from the first pitch. The right-hander has thrown 131.2 innings this year and has an impressive 1.25 WHIP.

Taking the ball for the Phillies, Nola will enter with a 1.45 WHIP over 125 innings pitched.

Three Twins Matchups That Matter

Josh Bell vs Aaron Nola

Bell could be an attention-getter in the first game. The veteran brings extensive experience to the plate against Phillies right-handers. He spent several years in the National League. Looking at Bell’s numbers specifically against Nola and he has only gone 8-for-41 but three of those eight have left the park.

In general, one could say that Nola has won those matchups, but Bell has shown that when he squares up with him, he will do damage. The Twins will be hoping for the latter outcome.

Shelton put Bell in the cleanup position, which should give him an opportunity to get something accomplished, especially if Trevor Larnach, Buxton, or Ryan Jeffers can create some traffic ahead of him.

Minnesota Twins third baseman Brooks Lee Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brooks Lee vs Aaron Nola

While Lee is much farther down the lineup, hitting eighth, he is one of Minnesota’s hotter bats. In each of the last four games, the 25-year-old third baseman has collected multiple hits. He’s gone 8-for-17 during the latest stretch of four games. Lee also comes with significant power that has to be respected. He has hit 17 home runs and 62 RBI on the season.

Minnesota doesn’t have to rely on just the top half of the lineup to produce. If Lee can continue his ways even in the No. 8 spot, this could increase the scoring opportunities late in the lineup before it turns over again.

Taj Bradley vs Philadelphia’s Stars

The most important matchup could be the one when Bradley has to face the heart of the order for Philadelphia.

The Phillies are leading off with Kyle Schwarber followed by Trea Turner and Bryce Harper. Luis Arraez, a familiar face in Minnesota after spending his first four career years there, will be batting cleanup.

Taking on that lineup is a tough job, but Bradley has all the tools to keep those Phillies weapons at bay.

The Twins have their biggest offensive threat back in the lineup along with a hot hitter lurking down in the No. 8 spot. They are bringing one of the more effective starting pitchers of the season.

That combination should bring success and write some history for the Twins and the Field of Dreams.