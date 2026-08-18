Twins Give Byron Buxton Day Off as Lineup Faces Former Minnesota Starter

The Minnesota Twins are looking to make it two in a row against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday evening. The two teams will face off again at Target Field, but the Twins will have to do it without Byron Buxton in the starting lineup.

Buxton is getting the day off after he has played in four consecutive games since coming off the injured list on August 13. There is no indication that anything is wrong with the veteran center fielder. He might just need a day of rest.

Luke Keaschall will move to center field and take the leadoff position in Buxton’s absence. Trevor Larnach will be batting second and playing in left field. That moves Ryan Jeffers into the No. 3 spot.

The lineup changes come on the heels of Minnesota taking the series win with a score of 4-2. The Twins kicked the game off in a big fashion when they scored all four of their runs in the first inning. Minnesota got two RBIs from Josh Bell and one each from Royce Lewis and Kody Clemens.

Bailey Ober allowed two runs over 4 1/3 innings before the bullpen shut Atlanta down the rest of the way. The win moved Minnesota to 61-65 for the year.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup vs. Atlanta Braves

Luke Keaschall — CF Trevor Larnach — LF Ryan Jeffers — C Josh Bell — DH Kody Clemens — 2B Royce Lewis — 1B Brooks Lee — 3B Alan Roden — RF Kaelen Culpepper — SS

Starting pitcher: Zebby Matthews (6-8, 5.34 ERA, 77 strikeouts)

Matthews will be looking to get some better results than he has in the past. He has been pretty inconsistent throughout the year. He is going to face an Atlanta lineup that features Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and Michael Harris II.

Taking the mound for the Braves will be a familiar face for Twins fans and players. Former Twins starter Tyler Mahle will handle the ball for Atlanta. The right-hander enters the game with a 4-9 record and a 4.64 ERA with 105 strikeouts.

3 Matchups to Watch

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Zebby Matthews Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zebby Matthews vs. Ronald Acuna Jr

Acuna is batting second for the Braves, and he will be a test for Matthews. If Acuna can keep him off base, it will do a lot to slow the Braves down as they will have Olson and Harris right behind him.

Royce Lewis vs. Tyler Mahel

Lewis was responsible for driving in a run on Monday, and he will remain at first base on Tuesday. Minnesota needs more consistent production from Lewis during this important stretch. Facing Mahle gives him one more opportunity to build some momentum coming into the final weeks of the season.

Luke Keaschall in Center Field

With Buxton resting and Austin Martin now on the 10-day injured list, Keaschall is getting the center field assignment. He went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored on Monday. That certainly helped his team win. If he can have that kind of impact again on Tuesday from the leadoff position and take of the duties in center, he will have been integral to the Twins success.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT at Target Field.