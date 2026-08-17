Twins Make Major Lineup Change After Brutal Loss to Phillies

The Minnesota Twins had a chance to finish their weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies on a high note Sunday. That’s not what happened. The team had to watch an early five-run advantage slip away and turn into a loss.

Minnesota took the lead early in the game, leading 5-0 after three innings. Then Philadelphia flipped the script. They scored seven unanswered runs to hand the Twins a 7-5 loss.

The defeat dropped the Twins to 60-65 on the year and allowed the Phillies to complete the series sweep.

Manager Derek Shelton took notice and is making some notable changes in the lineup to face the Atlanta Braves in the first of a three-game series. On Monday evening, the Twins get to return to Target Field and hopefully return to form.

The most significant move is Luke Keaschall going all the way to the top of the lineup for the first time this season. In Sunday’s loss, Keaschall was in the No. 7 position in the lineup. He is walking to the batter’s box on Monday with a .266 average and a .362 on-base percentage.

Byron Buxton remains in the No. 2 spot with Ryan Jeffers returning to the lineup and batting third.

Brooks Lee was the star on Sunday when he hit a three-run homer in the first inning and finished with four RBIs. He is dropping from sixth to seventh in the batting order.

The Twins will be facing the Braves left-hander Martín Pérez, who is entering the series opener with an 8-6 record and a 2.96 ERA over 106 1/3 innings this season. Minnesota has decided to counter with Bailey Ober, who is 7-4 with a 4.64 ERA.

The Twins are hoping that Ober will put on a better show as they try to snap their three-game losing streak. In his last two starts, Ober has allowed eight earned runs in just 12 innings pitched.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall, RF Byron Buxton, CF Ryan Jeffers, C Josh Bell, DH Royce Lewis, 1B Kody Clemens, 2B Brooks Lee, 3B Kaelen Culpepper, SS Alan Roden, LF

The Twins vs the Braves will have the first pitch at 6:40 p.m. CT at Target Field.

Two Matchups To Watch

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bailey Ober vs. Matt Olson

This is the matchup that could be telling in whether Ober will be able to hold off Atlanta. Olson enters the game with 36 home runs and 77 RBI on the season. He leads both categories for the Braves this year. In addition, his confidence is high as he just hit a go-ahead three-run homer on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ober has allowed 17 home runs in 99 innings this year while posting a 4.64 ERA. Keeping Olson in the park will be a big challenge for Ober.

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Byron Buxton vs. Martín Pérez

Buxton should be a challenge for Pérez. Leading the Twins with 25 home runs, Buxton is back in the No. 2 spot in the lineup on Monday. Pérez is impressive, though. He enters the game with a 2.96 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP.

Pérez has been sharp lately, given that he will walk out to the mound boasting that his last 16 innings have been scoreless. If Buxton could break that streak and do some damage near the top of the order, it could give the Twins an opportunity.