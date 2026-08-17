Twins Probable Pitchers Set for Crucial Braves Series at Target Field

It was a complete disaster. The Philadelphia Phillies made short work of the Minnesota Twins, and now the Twins can’t dwell on it.

Swept in a three-game series, the Twins were outscored 23-7 by the Phillies this past weekend. It all started with the Field of Dreams game and just went downhill from there.

Monday kicks off another difficult three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Target Field. The Twins will come in at 60-65, six games behind the first-place Chicago White Sox in the American League Central. On a more positive note, they are still just 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

Without question, pitching was the major problem against Philadelphia. Taj Bradley allowed five runs in four innings on Thursday in the nationally highlighted Field of Dreams game. Conor Prielipp surrendered eight earned runs on Saturday, resulting in a 9-1 loss. Sunday brought about more destruction when the Twins watched a 5-0 lead turn into a 7-5 defeat.

To take on the Braves, Minnesota is turning to Bailey Ober, Zebby Matthews and Bradley to try to turn things around. The Braves will step on the field with a much better 74-50 record.

Monday: Bailey Ober vs. Martín Pérez

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ober gets the first call to try to stop the miserable three-game losing streak that Minnesota finds itself in. He will be facing off against the Braves leftie Martín Pérez for the series opener on Monday.

Ober steps on the mound with a 7-4 record and has posted a 4.64 ERA with 67 strikeouts over 99 innings of work. His recent results have been a little inconsistent, though, as he has earned a 5.84 ERA over his last seven starts.

The Twins hope a little rest has done him some good because his last outing was a mess. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits over six innings against the Baltimore Orioles on August 11. He also surrendered three home runs in that loss.

Atlanta will be sending Martín Pérez to the mound with an 8-6 record and a 2.96 ERA with 80 strikeouts.

The series opener is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT.

Tuesday: Zebby Matthews vs. Tyler Mahle

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Zebby Matthews Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthews will make his third start after being recalled. He will be facing Tyler Mahle on Tuesday.

Overall, Matthews has struggled over the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.34 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 91 innings. He hasn’t performed recently either. Over his last seven, he has posted a 7.27 ERA.

Minnesota is probably sticking with him because he has shown some flashes of what they believe he can be. On July 31, he struck out 10 over five innings against the Seattle Mariners. His last two games have put wins on his record.

With Joe Ryan on the sideline due to a mild left glute strain, Matthews is more important to the team. Given the team’s recent performance, Matthews needs to step up and show what he can really do.

Mahle is 4-9 with a 4.64 ERA and 105 strikeouts for Atlanta.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT.

Wednesday: Taj Bradley vs. Chris Sale

Minnesota Twins pitcher Taj Bradley | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first two games are going to be challenging, but if you are just looking at the paper, the final game in the series looks the toughest.

Bradley will get a chance to redeem himself from the Field of Dreams outing. He allowed five earned runs, seven hits, four walks and two home runs over just four innings against the Phillies.

Despite that disappointing performance, Bradley has been the Twins' best starter of the three who will take on the Braves. Bradley is now 9-5 with a 3.98 ERA and has recorded 151 strikeouts in 135 2.3 innings.

Unfortunately for the Twins, the Braves will be sending Chris Sale to the mound. He comes in with a 12-8 record, a 2.16 ERA, and 160 strikeouts. Minnesota will have to bring its best offensive game to the field to get the best of Sale.

The first pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. CT.