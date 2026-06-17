Twins Have 2 of MLB's Top 4 Trade Deadline Assets, Per ESPN Insiders

The Twins are one of the most fascinating and potentially impactful teams in baseball when it comes to the MLB trade deadline in early August. Two of the league's top four players who could be moved this summer currently play in Minnesota, according to a new ranking from ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel.

No. 1 is Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who is likely to be moved by the struggling Tigers before he can leave for nothing in free agency. No. 2? Twins star slugger and centerfielder Byron Buxton, who makes the list despite his full no-trade clause. Here's what the two writers had to say.

"All of this is moot, and Buxton will drop off the list, if he indicates he will use his no-trade protection to reject any potential deal. Buxton's loyalty to Minnesota is admirable, but at 32, he also wants to win, and the Twins aren't doing that this year. Barring a spending spree over the winter, that might not happen next year, either. Minnesota is positioned to have another active deadline and go almost full rebuild, and if anything will change Buxton's mind, it's the Twins' timeline. Should that happen, his chances of moving will be more like Skubal's; and between Buxton's multiple years of control and a reasonable contract, he'll fetch a monster return."

That feels like a fair assessment of the situaton. Only Buxton, who has been extremely loyal to Minnesota, has the power to decide if he wants to be made available in trade talks. And even then, the Twins would also have to be inclined to trade him. They're just two games back in the AL wild card race, and if they can remain in the hunt, they may not want to deal another blow to their fan base by trading away a beloved superstar with two more years of team control on a very reasonable contract.

But if things turn south for the Twins and they feel their best course of action is to go into sell mode for a second straight deadline and lean into a rebuild, Buxton may be open to going to a team where he'd have a chance to pursue a championship. If that does end up being the case, the Twins would undoubtedly be able to get a massive haul for one of the best hitters in the league.

Byron Buxton | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At No. 4 on the list is Twins ace Joe Ryan, who is having another All-Star-caliber season and has none of Buxton's trade protections. Whereas ESPN puts Buxton's odds of being dealt at 30 percent, they have Ryan at 55 percent to be traded.

"Ryan was one of the lone survivors after the Twins' teardown last deadline — and Minnesota was deep into discussions on deals involving him, as well. So, a move would surprise nobody, particularly considering that Ryan looks better than ever this season. Here are the pitchers with better K-BB% this year: Jacob Misiorowski, Paul Skenes, Jacob deGrom and Cristopher Sanchez. That's it. Calling him a front-line starter is not just Minnesota Nice. It's a reality, and contenders — even ones with good rotations — will be lining up the moment the Twins declare Ryan available."

The Twins certainly don't have to trade Ryan, who has a year left on his contract after this one. But like with Buxton, their willingness to do so may come down to what their playoff odds look like in about six weeks. If they're out of the hunt and unsure about what the 2027 season may look like due to the threat of a lockout, trading Ryan for a haul might be the sensible move.

The Twins have six other players in ESPN's Top 100 for a total of eight. Catcher Ryan Jeffers comes in at No. 21, outfielder Trevor Larnach is No. 46, reliever Taylor Rogers is No. 55, first baseman Josh Bell is No. 70, catcher Victor Caratini is No. 77, and reliever Anthony Banda is No. 94. Lots of eyes in the baseball world will be on Tom Pohlad and Jeremy Zoll as the deadline inches closer.