Twins Avoided the Biggest Mistake They Could Have Made at the Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Twins spent weeks facing the biggest question before the MLB trade deadline: buy or sell?

Their answer ended up being far more decisive than it appeared just a few days ago.

Joe Ryan was never available. Ryan Jeffers stayed put. Byron Buxton remained in Minnesota. Then came two moves that removed any remaining doubt about the organization's direction: acquiring left-handed reliever A.J. Minter from the New York Mets and adding right-hander Dean Kremer from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for 18-year-old prospect Jhomnardo Reyes.

The Twins backed up their intentions with action. They operated like a team that believes it still has a path to October.

The front office backed up its words

Minnesota Twins shortstop Ryan Kreidler (5) and second baseman Royce Lewis (23) dump ice on right fielder Kody Clemens (2) after the right fielder hit a walk-off grand slam. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When president of baseball operations Jeremy Zoll said the Twins intended to buy instead of sell, there was still a chance the deadline would end with nothing more than a symbolic addition.

That never happened.

Minter strengthens a bullpen that had been one of Minnesota's biggest weaknesses during the first half. Kremer provides another dependable option for a rotation that needed more depth entering the final two months of the season. Both additions targeted the areas where the Twins had the least room for error.

More importantly, the moves aligned with the message coming from the baseball operations department.

Minnesota addressed its two biggest weaknesses

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) and Minnesota Twins pitcher Yoendrys Gómez (94). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bullpen remained the roster's greatest competitive concern.

Although Andrew Morris, Yoendrys Gómez and Tommy Nance helped stabilize the relief corps in July, Minnesota still needed another experienced arm capable of handling meaningful innings down the stretch. Minter fills that role.

Kremer addresses a different need, but one that is just as important.

His season in Baltimore ended with a 6.50 ERA over seven starts, a number that can easily distort the evaluation of this trade. The underlying metrics tell a different story. His 4.92 expected ERA and, more notably, his 3.81 xFIP suggest much of the damage came from unusually poor home run luck. He surrendered 3.00 home runs per nine innings with a 26.7% home run-to-fly ball rate, more than double his career average.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer (64) warms up before the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the same time, Kremer maintained several encouraging indicators. He struck out 9.5 batters per nine innings while walking only 2.75, producing the best strikeout-minus-walk percentage of his career at 17.6%. Opponents averaged just 86.8 mph in exit velocity against him, while his 34.6% hard-hit rate was nearly identical to last season's mark.

That doesn't mean everything was bad luck. Kremer generated fewer ground balls, dropping from 39.9% to 33.0%, while allowing more fly balls, a combination that helps explain the spike in home runs. Even so, his overall profile still looks much closer to that of a league-average starter than his 6.50 ERA would suggest.

Minnesota needed more stability behind Joe Ryan, and Kremer fits that objective. His underlying metrics point to a much more reliable pitcher than his surface numbers indicate.

The Twins also showed a willingness to spend

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer (64). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The deadline moves sent another message beyond the roster itself.

In addition to parting with prospect Jhomnardo Reyes to acquire Kremer, Minnesota assumed the remaining salaries for both newcomers. The Twins took on approximately $3.37 million left on Minter's contract and roughly $1.7 million owed to Kremer for the rest of the season.

That may be just as significant as the trades themselves.

After months of operating under payroll limitations, the ownership structure led by Tom Pohlad showcased a greater willingness to give the baseball operations department financial flexibility. Minnesota didn't simply decide to buy. It also accepted a higher payroll commitment to support that decision.

Now the responsibility shifts back to the clubhouse

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Andrew Morris (78). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding Minter and Kremer doesn't suddenly make the Twins favorites in the American League.

It does, however, reduce the margin for error for a team that still believes it can reach the postseason.

Minter brings experience and depth to a bullpen that had already begun finding answers with Morris, Gómez and Nance. Kremer gives Minnesota another option to protect the rotation at a point in the season when every inning carries greater importance.

The next step no longer belongs to the front office.

If Joe Ryan continues pitching like a postseason-caliber ace, the offense sustains its recent production, and the newcomers perform as expected, the Twins will have a legitimate opportunity to stay in the American League Wild Card race.

Minnesota made one thing clear at the trade deadline. Rather than waiting for circumstances to improve on their own, the Twins chose to address the weaknesses that limited their competitive ceiling.

Now they have to prove those moves were enough to change the course of their season.