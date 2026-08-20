Twins Have a Clear Number to Chase in Surprising Playoff Push

The Minnesota Twins spent much of the season trying to find a way to become relevant in the playoff discussions. They found a way, and now they have to figure out how to stay.

The Twins’ sweep of the Atlanta Braves really helped to put the organization in the hunt for October baseball, but the path to stay there isn’t going to be easy. They are now holding the third and final American League Wild Card spot all to themselves.

That leaves 34 games to determine whether or not Minnesota can turn what started out as an inconsistent, almost disappointing season into a postseason appearance.

There is a number we think the Twins should be chasing, and it’s probably not as high as you might think.

Can 82 Wins Get the Twins Into the Playoffs?

Minnesota Twins Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In most seasons, finishing 82-80 in the American League wouldn’t even get you a thought of playing in the postseason.

But, the year 2026 could be very different.

Minnesota entered Thursday just ahead of a whole slew of teams fighting for the final Wild Card berth.

The Texas Rangers were a half-game back, while Toronto, Cleveland, Baltimore and Detroit are all within 1.5 games of the Twins. Seattle is just three games back.

Truly, not a single team has really separated itself in the race.

That makes what seems unlikely, well, likely. If Minnesota can manage to get 82 wins, they have a real shot.

Getting there requires the Twins to finish 19-15, which is just a .559 winning percentage over their final 34 games. That’s certainly doable. It doesn’t require everything to go perfectly, nor does it require a huge winning streak. It just asks Minnesota to play some consistent baseball.

Obviously, getting to 83 or 84 victories would be a lot more comfortable for the team, but 82 could realistically be enough.

Minnesota Controls Its Fate

Minnesota Twins pinch hitter Byron Buxton Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The situation the Twins are in makes looking at the schedule important.

Minnesota won’t be sitting around watching the scoreboards, hoping that their foes lose. They are going to get plenty of opportunities to beat themselves or control their destiny.

The organization has 18 games remaining against competitors that could directly affect the AL Central or Wild Card race:

Six against Chicago White Sox

Six against Detroit Tigers

Three against Cleveland Guardians

Three against Texas Rangers.

Starting August 28, the Twins will play 15 consecutive games against AL Central opponents.

The stretch consists of three games a piece, beginning with Chicago, then Detroit, back against Chicago, then Detroit yet again, and finishing with Cleveland.

If Minnesota can just get out of those at .500 or above, their playoff position will look considerably stronger. Should they stumble, there might be too many pieces to pick up to see October.

Sweeping Atlanta Could Be Turning Point

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Truthfully, the Twins couldn’t have entered this stretch feeling much better or having more momentum if you just consider the recent performances.

Given that Minnesota got a wake-up call from Philadelphia and was swept in three, something clicked. Maybe it was an urgency that they could no longer just hope for something to happen and knew they'd better start making it happen.

Whatever it was, the Twins responded by sweeping the NL East-leading Braves. They finished the series with a 6-4 victory on Wednesday. That was the first series victory since June.

It’s hard to imagine that a team that hasn’t earned a series victory since June could still be mumbling about the playoffs, but here we are.

Minnesota doesn’t have to all of a sudden become dominant, although that would be welcomed. The standings have given them an easier path and one that they should be able to manage.

Just go 19-15. Get to 82 wins. That’s it.

Easier said than done, probably.