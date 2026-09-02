Twins' Lineup Change Has Taken Luke Keaschall to Another Level

The Minnesota Twins were looking for a spark when they moved Luke Keascahll to the top of the lineup in the middle of August. Manager Derek Shelton must have had a hunch because his decision definitely changed things.

The Twins found more than a spark. It was a little more like an open flame.

According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic on X, since moving to the leadoff spot on August 17, Keaschall has hit .356/.406/.559 with six doubles, two home runs, 10 runs scored and seven RBI across 64 plate appearances.

That is an impressive response from the 24-year-old right-handed hitter. It also begs the question: Did the Twins just stumble onto their leadoff hitter for the 2027 season?

Twins’ Lineup Changes Working

Minnesota Twins second baseman Luke Keaschall Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the change, Keaschall hadn’t started a game at the leadoff position. For some reason, Shelton made the decision against the Atlanta Braves, and the decision looked smart almost immediately.

Keaschall had experience in the leadoff spot as he told MLB.com he has spent much of his college and minor league career there. Shelton also recognized that Keaschall’s bat was consistent and wanted to give him an opportunity.

More than two weeks later, it is hard to imagine Keaschall being in any other spot.

Keaschall Was Already Trending the Right Way

Minnesota Twins right fielder Luke Keaschall Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn’t like Keaschall was in a slump and they moved him to get him going in the right direction. He was already well on the way of turning his season around when he landed in the leadoff spot.

Over his last 30 games he is slashing .339/.414/.563. He has five home runs, 13 RBI and 10 walks. Zoom in and it hasn’t fallen off. Over his last 15, he’s .339/.397/.532 and over his last seven, .333/.419/.556.

Those numbers are important because Minnesota didn’t take a struggling guy and put him on top of the lineup, and it fixed everything. Keaschall was already producing some of his best ball when they made the call.

Twins May Have Found 2027 Leadoff Hitter

Minnesota Twins second baseman Luke Keaschall Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s too early to start talking about 2027 lineups, but it is fun to think about. Why not make him the leadoff hitter?

Through 130 games this season, he is hitting .278/.367/.397 with 24 doubles, nine home runs, 43 RBI, 67 runs, and 16 stolen bases.

His power numbers are not overly impressive, but that’s not necessarily what Minnesota is looking for at the top. The point is that he is consistent and he gets on base.

He just continues to prove that the Twins can count on him. He has only struck out only 78 times in 521 plate appearances. Another plus for the team is that he brings speed to the table as well, making opposing teams pay attention when he’s on base.

Not to worry, there are plenty of issues to be resolved before Opening Day 2027.

The youth of this team is making a move, as they should. When Kaelen Culpepper got the call-up to the Majors, he didn’t waste any time making an impact. Walker Jenkins is also getting his feet wet in the Majors. Management is going to have to figure out how all of these young pieces fit together.

One piece that may be solidified is Keaschall. He has a place. Leadoff.