Kaelen Culpepper Has Been the Bright Spot the Twins Desperately Needed

In the midst of the Minnesota Twins' season sinking like the Titanic, there has been one bright spot: shortstop Kaelen Culpepper. The Twins called up Culpepper on August 7th, and since then, he's provided a spark in the Twins' lineup, one they certainly needed.

Into the Numbers

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (12) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a small sample size for Cullpepper: 63 plate appearances and in that time he's posted a 154 wRC+ with three home runs and six RBIs. His production has been really good for the Twins as of late, including showing off some power on the trip west.

The Twins' lineup needed production, and Culpepper has definitely stepped up impressively for a rookie. He was thrown into the fire of a pennant race, and so far, he's performed, and the Twins are reaping the benefits.

"Offensively, this kid can hit, and I think we knew that when we drafted him." Twins manager Derek Shelton said of Culpepper following the last homestand. "And you start to see him, and I mean, even go back. I'm going to go back to the Duran at-bat in on Sunday [against the Phillies], where he just battles one of the best closers in the game, and you could just slowly see him start to get more and more confidence."

Culpepper has looked the part at shortstop so far, making some flashy plays at the position, but metrically, he has not graded out very well. According to FanGraphs, Culpepper has posted -2 defensive runs saved. Statcast also rated Culpepper with a -1 fielding run value and -1 outs above average. One of the misplays made by Culpepper included a flip to third baseman Brooks Lee (ruled an error on Lee) on Saturday that led to a Padres comeback. These things happen, and over time, instincts will take over, and Culpepper will grow into a much stronger fielder at the position.

Hot Hitting Needs to Continue

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (12) fields a ground ball during infield practice before a game. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins are about to embark on a 15-game stretch in which they will face all AL Central teams, and Culpepper will need to continue his production. The stretch will either propel the Twins' season, which could see them go on a run to the postseason, or it could sink their season into another year of mediocrity. Culpepper has been a bright spot, one the Twins desperately needed in their lineup, and now the biggest games of the season are on the horizon.

It's time for the Twins' shiny new toy of a prospect, assuming Walker Jenkins remains in AAA, to show up against their division rivals and rise to the occasion and be a catalyst in some big victories. If nothing else, Culpepper is getting MLB seasoning that could be beneficial for the future.