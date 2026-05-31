Twins' Losing Streak Matches Season-Worst Five Games as Pirates Complete Sweep

After a 9-3 loss on Sunday, the Minnesota Twins have been swept by the Pirates this weekend in Pittsburgh. Their current losing streak is now at five games, which matches their worst skid of the season.

Minnesota started Zebby Matthews on Sunday, and he delivered his worst performance of the season. The 26-year-old RHP let up six hits and seven earned runs in 4.1 innings of work, but he did still strikeout seven batter.

The Twins immediately fell into a 5-0 hole, and then Derek Shelton decided to bring in RHP Michael

Paredes is to make his MLB debut with runners on second and third with just one out. He left the inning with five more runs on the scoreboard for the Pirates. He walked his first two batters, which brought in a run, then a sac fly and a two-RBI single gave Pittsburgh a 9-0 lead.

Brooks Lee finally got Minnesota off the schneid with a two-run homer, which is his ninth of the season.

Brooks Lee has 23 RBI over 30 road games this season, including nine RBI during the #MNTwins current ten game road trip. He has a .900 OPS on the road, compared to a .503 OPS at home. pic.twitter.com/aWIqLFmLjU — Twins Dingers (@TwinsDingers) May 31, 2026

Paredes settled down and looked much more comfortable for the rest of the game. He faced just 11 total batters in the final three innings, and the two extra batters reached based on a single and a walk, respectively. He finished his debut by allowing just two hits and one earned run in 3.2 innings of work, and he struck out three batters.

The Twins lost 9-3, and they're now 27-33 on the season. One week earlier they were in sole possession of an American League wildcard spot, but that now seems like distant dream. Their pitching staff was hit hard with injuries, as Bailey Ober and Kendry Rojas are both on the IL.

Minnesota is now seven games back of the Guardians for first place in the AL Central. They will look to get things back on track this week against the White Sox. It will mark their first series at Target Field since May 18 to May 20 against the Houston Astros.