Twins Open Crucial Road Trip Against Brewers Behind Zebby Matthews

The Minnesota Twins are entering Friday’s series opener with a lot to play for. The front office went all in on pitching at the trade deadline and placed a lot of confidence in their lineup.

At 57-59 the Twins are opening this three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers who are a much better 72-43 at American Family Field. The Twins are just three games behind the first-place Chicago White Sox in the American League Central and the organization is just a half-game behind the Texas Rangers for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Every game from this point on for the Twins can impact the postseason. Tonight, the team is sending Zebby Matthews to the mound against the Brewers' left-hander Shane Drohan in an effort to get the weekend kicked off with an important victory.

This will also mark the beginning of a nine-game road trip that will go through San Diego and Oakland before returning back home. A strong stand throughout this trip would certainly increase the Twins’ odds of making the postseason.

Three Key Matchups

Minnesota Twins left fielder Austin Martin Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Martin vs Shane Drohan

Martin is returning to the lineup and immediately taking control of the leadoff spot. He sat out the finale against the Royals on Thursday. Martin’s performance will be critical against the left-handed Drohan. If Martin can kick things off and get some early traffic on the bases, the Twins should be able to put pressure on the Brewers in the opening inning.

Royce Lewis vs Shane Drohan

Lewis is going to be a key part of this offense moving forward through the last two months of the regular season. He will be batting third with the chance to drive runs home following Martin and Ryan Jeffers.

Lewis’ ability to produce some quality hits against the Brewers pitching crew is going to be key to the Twins finding the W column in the series opener.

Zebby Matthews vs William Contreras

Matthews is entering the matchup with a 4-8 record on the season. He has posted a 5.22 ERA, but that number doesn’t tell the whole story. He has shown some flashes of greatness that have allowed him to stay in the rotation.

Matthews is going to have a huge challenge ahead of him with the Brewers lineup. All-Star catcher William Contreras will have to be contained and kept off base to avoid big innings for Milwaukee.

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Twins Starting Lineup

Austin Martin, LF Ryan Jeffers, C Royce Lewis, 2B Josh Bell, DH Kody Clemens, RF Luke Keaschall, CF Kaelen Culpepper, SS Victor Caratini, 1B Ryan Kreidler, 3B

Starting Pitcher: Zebby Matthews (4-8, 5.22 ERA)

What to Watch

Minnesota made several changes to the lineup in comparison to Thursday’s lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Against the lefty Drohan, Martin takes back the leadoff. Kody Clemens is shifting from second base to right field. Luke Keaschall is moving to center field. Kaelen Cullpepper is making his MLB debut at shortstop and Victor Caratini is going to work first base.

The Twins are searching for that magical combination and continue to move things around. The heart of the order has remained the same. Minnesota is going to need to find some magic against one of baseball’s best teams.

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. CDT at American Family Field