Twins Welcome A.J. Minter With Roster Changes, Starting Lineup Announced

The Minnesota Twins made one of the better moves ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, acquiring veteran relief pitcher A.J. Minter from the struggling New York Mets. The Twins are still in search of bullpen help, but this move adds instant credibility to the backend of the bullpen.

Minter has pitched a small sample size of innings in 2026, but has posted a 2.35 ERA with 20 strikeouts in the innings he's worked. Should everything go well for Minter in Minnesota, he'll pitch in the most innings he has in three seasons, currently with 23 and easily eyeing 34.1innings, which he posted in his final season with the Atlanta Braves.

But before Minter can suit up for the Twins, the front office had to make a handful of moves to make room on the roster for the veteran. As announced by the franchise on X (formerly Twitter), it took three roster moves for Minter to officially be named a Minnesota Twin.

Roster Moves

A general view of a fountain and the Minnesota Twins logo outside CenturyLink Sports Complex before a spring training game. | USA TODAY Sports

To make room for Minter on the roster, right-handed pitcher Zebby Matthews has been optioned to Triple-A St. Paul, right-handed pitcher Garrett Acton has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A St Paul, and right-handed pitcher Cody Laweryson has been designated for assignment.

Matthews continued to struggle at the Major League level, three years into his MLB career, posting a 5.22 ERA this season with a 1.31 WHIP. Still young, at 26, Matthews will head back to the minors looking to work on some command issues he's had.

In July, Matthews posted a 7.66 ERA across 24.2 innings, allowing five home runs, 23 runs, 21 earned runs, and striking out 23. His stuff wasn't fooling anyone, but that doesn't mean that a few adjustments in the minors can't help Matthews find his way back to the MLB roster.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Zebby Matthews (52) delivers a pitch at Target Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acton hasn't pitched for the Twins since late April, so sending him to Triple-A following his IL stint seems to be the best option. On top of that, Minter has much better stuff that has been loose all season, whereas Acton might need some time to rebuild his strength on the mound.

Laweryson could be considered a valuable option for the Twins to trade now that he has been designated for assignment. The front office will need to act quickly to finalize a deal, but every franchise could benefit from additional pitching depth. In 2026, he has recorded a 4.86 ERA over 16.2 innings.

Starting Lineup vs Mariners

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis (23) celebrates hitting a single. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Twins manager Derek Shelton will set his starting lineup, as Minnesota looks to push its winning ways to three straight.

1. LF Trevor Larnach

2. DH Ryan Jeffers

3. 2B Kody Clemens

4. 1B Royce Lewis

5. 3B Brooks Lee

6. CF Luke Keaschall

7. C Victor Caratini

8. SS Ryan Kreidler

9. RF Austin Martin