Twins Prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez Has Nothing Left to Prove at Triple-A

With each passing week, it becomes clearer and clearer that Emmanuel Rodriguez is ready for Major League Baseball. The Twins' No. 4 prospect (and the No. 66 prospect in the sport) doesn't have much left to prove at Triple-A. Now it's just a question of when he gets the call — a question that is complicated by Minnesota's current roster composition.

On Wednesday night in St. Paul, Rodriguez had five plate appearances and put together the perfect Emmanuel Rodriguez game. He walked twice. He struck out once. And he put two balls in play that left his bat in a hurry and did damage. Rodriguez laced an RBI double to left-center in the third inning that had an exit velocity of 110 miles per hour. In the eighth, he provided an insurance run with a 108-MPH, 400-foot homer out to right field.

This is why he's a Top 100 prospect. Emmanuel Rodriguez drills a 109.9 double into left-center to pick up his 8th RBI of the season. Lead 2-1 going to top 4 pic.twitter.com/4w0kOKIxfP — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) April 16, 2026

This one is absolutely DEMOLISHED. 107.8 mph off the bat and 401 feet away by Emmanuel Rodriguez against former St. Paul Saints and #MNTwins Trevor Richards. 3rd HR of the season and he's 2-3 with a 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs pic.twitter.com/98qJno8UkP — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) April 16, 2026

Rodriguez followed that showing up with a double and a walk on Thursday. 13 games into his season, he's hitting .271 with a .390 OBP and .890 OPS. He's got three homers, two stolen bases, nine walks, and 15 strikeouts in 59 plate appearances.

Dating back to the end of the 2024 season, when he first reached Triple-A at just 21 years old, Rodriguez has now played in 72 games for the Saints, with 301 plate appearances. During that time, he's slashed .256/.419/.432 for an .850 OPS. That's basically on par with his career minor-league slash line of .255/.423/.489 in 308 games across five levels since 2021.

This is who Rodriguez is. He strikes out at a high clip and also draws walks at a high clip. When he puts the ball in play, he often barrels it up and drives it. The 23-year-old has an unusual but highly effective hitting profile. The only thing that has slowed him down in his ascent through the Twins' farm system has been frequent trips to the injured list, but — knock on wood — he's been healthy so far this year.

When will he get the call?

Even if it may take him some time to adjust to big-league pitching when he does get promoted, Rodriguez's on-base skills and elite batted-ball metrics should translate to the big leagues. He's always going to swing and miss at a higher clip than most, but that's not something that will prevent him from having a long, successful career in the majors.

The issue is that, at this moment, the Twins don't have an obvious place to put Rodriguez. They've gotten nothing so far from fifth outfielder James Outman (who is 0 for 18 at the plate), but they're not going to call up a top prospect like Rodriguez to be a bench player. If anything, Alan Roden would be the likely Outman replacement. When Rodriguez comes up, the Twins will want him playing close to an everyday role to continue his development.

So far, the Twins have gotten truly excellent results from their Trevor Larnach-Austin Martin platoon in left field. Martin's .500 on-base percentage leads all MLB players with at least 50 plate appearances this season. He has a .947 OPS in 52 PAs, 39 of which have come against lefties. Larnach has an .854 OPS in 38 PAs, 31 of which have come against righties. It's worked brilliantly through three weeks.

In right field, Matt Wallner got off to a decent start to the season but is now hitting .191 with a .629 OPS and 32 strikeouts (the most in MLB) in 76 PAs. Still, Wallner has a career .814 OPS in the big leagues, so the Twins don't seem likely to give up on him anytime soon. It's also worth noting that the Twins facing so many left-handed pitchers has resulted in Wallner seeing 36 PAs against lefties (in which he has a .495 OPS) and 40 against righties (.754). That rate of LHP won't continue forever.

One way the Twins could create room for Rodriguez in right field would be to have Josh Bell play first base every day, with Wallner at designated hitter. But the Twins seem to prefer using Kody Clemens and Victor Caratini at first base, with the defensively-limited Bell spending most of his time at DH.

Ultimately, fans hoping to see Rodriguez make his debut might have to exercise some patience. As long as he stays healthy, it's only a matter of time until he gets the call. Maybe an injury will open up a spot. Maybe Wallner's struggles will persist. Rodriguez is clearly ready, but for the time being, you'll have to head to St. Paul to see him in action.