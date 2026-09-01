Twins Reveal Starting Lineup as Andrew Morris Makes His Start Against Tigers

The Minnesota Twins are going for the series win against their division rival, the Detroit Tigers, after last night's blowout win that saw some breakouts from the offense.

For the Twins, it will be RHP Andrew Morris as the opener. The team has not yet revealed whether LHP Connor Preilipp will follow in the game or not. Preilipp was the listed starter when the series began.

This season, Morris holds a 4-7 record with a 3.82 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63.2 innings. Morris' job today is to keep the Tigers scoreless before the bulk arm, or the rest of the bullpen cavalcade, comes in to give them the best chance to win the game.

For the Tigers, it will be RHP Troy Melton. This season, Melton holds a 7-3 record with a 1.86 ERA. In his career, in seven innings pitched, Melton has posted a 5.14 ERA against the Tigers, which is quite high. It indicates the Twins lineup has gotten to him in the past.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT at Target Field.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall — RF Brooks Lee — 3B Kody Clemens — 2B Ryan Jeffers — C Josh Bell — DH Trevor Larnach — LF Royce Lewis — 1B Kaelen Culpepper — SS Walker Jenkins — CF

Lineup Notes

The lineup remains the same as it was in the first game of the series. The hope is that the consistency in the lineup leads to the same results it did.

Roster Moves

Before Tuesday's game, the Twins expanded their roster to 28 players, now including UTIL Ben Ross and RHP Garrett Acton. This gives the Twins an added layer of depth on both the pitching side and the position-player side.

Matchups to Watch

Minnesota Twins infielder Luke Keaschall (15) celebrates his solo home run. Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Keaschall vs. Troy Melton

Luke Keaschall has been so consistent for the Twins lately. To add to that, he's 2-for-2 in his career against Melton. The Twins' offense has woken up, and Keaschall has been a big part of the offensive outbreak. His at-bats in the leadoff spot have impressed thus far as he continues to develop into a big leaguer.

Royce Lewis vs. Troy Melton

The Twins need Royce Lewis to get hot. He's been in a slump as of late, going 9 for his last 54, over his last 15 games. The lineup is going to need consistency up and down and Lewis is a big part of that.